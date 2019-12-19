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  • An easier way to floss
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  • An easier way to floss
  • An easier way to floss
  • An easier way to floss
  • An easier way to floss
  • An easier way to floss
  • An easier way to floss
  • An easier way to floss
  • An easier way to floss
  • An easier way to floss
  • An easier way to floss
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • An easier way to floss
  • An easier way to floss
  • An easier way to floss
  • An easier way to floss
  • An easier way to floss
  • An easier way to floss
  • An easier way to floss
  • An easier way to floss
  • An easier way to floss

Discontinued

Philips Sonicare AirFlossSonicare AirFloss

HX8111/12

3.9
| (948) Reviews
An easier way to floss
If flossing isn’t a regular part of your oral care routine, you’re not reaching the bacteria that can build up between teeth causing infection. Sonicare AirFloss helps you to get a deep clean everyday by taking the hassle out of flossing.
See all benefits

Gently and effectively improves oral health

An easier way to floss

  • Rechargeable

  • w/ 1 nozzle

Microburst technology cleans at the touch of a button

Microburst technology cleans at the touch of a button

Microburst technology applies a quick burst of pressurized air and micro-water droplets to clean deep between teeth where a toothbrush can't reach

Charging after two weeks

Charging after two weeks

The AirFloss lasts two weeks between charging.

Simple one-button use; as easy as a mouse-click

Simple one-button use; as easy as a mouse-click

Simple one-button use for easy cleaning in 60 seconds.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.9

of 5

948

Reviews

19/12/2019

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

Electric water pick

I purchase got to get between the teeth I forgot I forgot it to plug it in Sharjah protocol and it almost took on 14 hours to fully charge batteries in it it lithium battery no power oh I able to charge up a research proposal when the unit hair. Maybe sing on a store shelf for a long time you you should buy products if you see this some little power the battery itself I do highly recommend you buy the product make sure the battery fully charged before using it

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AirFloss HX8111/02 Interdental - Rechargeable

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AirFloss HX8111/02 Interdental - Rechargeable

23/11/2014

Canada

Canada

for me this is a godsend

I'm 56, mouth of fillings, crowns, and crooked teeth. When I first got the airfloss and went to the hygienist she was impressed at how good I was doing with the flossing. She had never heard of this device but now can see the value. It's easy, painless and efficient. I have bought these as Christmas presents for my son, inlaws and others. All like this device. I won't argue the better method, I just know that for me, I'm most likely to floss regularly with my sonicare airfloss .

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AirFloss HX8111/12 Sonicare AirFloss

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AirFloss HX8111/12 Sonicare AirFloss

03/09/2013

Canada

Canada

I use this product every day. It is very convenient.

I love this product because my teeth are very closely spaced and it is difficult to use floss. This product solves the problem!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AirFloss HX8111/12 Sonicare AirFloss

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AirFloss HX8111/12 Sonicare AirFloss

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Disclaimers

  1. Compared to manual toothbrushing alone