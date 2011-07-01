$
    Philips Sonicare AirFloss

    Philips Sonicare AirFloss

    Sonicare AirFloss

    HX8111/12
    Sonicare
    Sonicare
      Philips Sonicare AirFloss Sonicare AirFloss

      HX8111/12
      Gently and effectively improves oral health

      • Microburst technology cleans at the touch of a button
      • Charging after two weeks
      • Simple one-button use; as easy as a mouse-click
      • Slim, angled nozzle for easy to even the hard-to-reach areas
      • Guidance tip for easy placement
      Philips Sonicare AirFloss Sonicare AirFloss

      Gently and effectively improves oral health

      • Microburst technology cleans at the touch of a button
      • Charging after two weeks
      • Simple one-button use; as easy as a mouse-click
      • Slim, angled nozzle for easy to even the hard-to-reach areas
      • Guidance tip for easy placement
      Gently and effectively improves oral health

      • Microburst technology cleans at the touch of a button
      • Charging after two weeks
      • Simple one-button use; as easy as a mouse-click
      • Slim, angled nozzle for easy to even the hard-to-reach areas
      • Guidance tip for easy placement
      Philips Sonicare AirFloss Sonicare AirFloss

      Gently and effectively improves oral health

      • Microburst technology cleans at the touch of a button
      • Charging after two weeks
      • Simple one-button use; as easy as a mouse-click
      • Slim, angled nozzle for easy to even the hard-to-reach areas
      • Guidance tip for easy placement
        An easier way to floss

        If flossing isn't a regular part of your oral care routine, you're not reaching the bacteria that can build up between teeth causing infection. Sonicare AirFloss helps you to get a deep clean everyday by taking the hassle out of flossing.
        Microburst technology cleans at the touch of a button

        Microburst technology cleans at the touch of a button

        Microburst technology applies a quick burst of pressurized air and micro-water droplets to clean deep between teeth where a toothbrush can't reach

        Charging after two weeks

        Charging after two weeks

        The AirFloss lasts two weeks between charging.

        Simple one-button use; as easy as a mouse-click

        Simple one-button use; as easy as a mouse-click

        Simple one-button use for easy cleaning in 60 seconds.

        Slim, angled nozzle for easy to even the hard-to-reach areas

        Slim, angled nozzle for easy to even the hard-to-reach areas

        Slim, angled nozzle for easy to even the hard-to-reach areas

        Guidance tip for easy placement

        Guidance tip for easy placement

        Simply glide the guidance tip along the gum-line until you feel it settle between the teeth. Provides easy positioning even on those hard-to-reach back teeth.

        Easy-to-fill reservoir

        Easy-to-fill reservoir

        Easy-to-fill reservoir uses only a tiny amount of water for less mess. Fill with mouthwash for enhanced oral health benefits.

        Slim, easy to hold handle

        Slim, easy to hold handle

        Easy to manoeuvre around the mouth.

        Fits standard Sonicare chargers

        Fits standard Sonicare chargers

        You only need one charger to charge your Sonicare products.

        Up to 99.9% plaque removal

        Up to 99.9% plaque removal

        AirFloss uses microdroplets of air and water or mouthwash to remove up to 99% more plaque in-between teeth*

        Technical Specifications

        • Ease of use

          Battery indicator
          Light in power button blinks to indicate when to recharge
          Handle
          Slim ergonomic design

        • Power

          Voltage
          Multi-voltage charger

        • Service

          Warranty
          2-year limited warranty

        • Technical specifications

          Battery
          Rechargeable
          Operating time
          Replace nozzle every 6 months
          Operating time (full to empty)
          2 weeks or 14 full-mouth uses
          Charging time
          24 hour(s)

            * Compared to manual toothbrushing alone

