2 year warranty
Discontinued
HX8111/12
Rechargeable
w/ 1 nozzle
Microburst technology applies a quick burst of pressurized air and micro-water droplets to clean deep between teeth where a toothbrush can't reach
The AirFloss lasts two weeks between charging.
Simple one-button use for easy cleaning in 60 seconds.
3.9
of 5
948
Reviews
Shirrie
19/12/2019
Canada
Verified buyer
Electric water pick
I purchase got to get between the teeth I forgot I forgot it to plug it in Sharjah protocol and it almost took on 14 hours to fully charge batteries in it it lithium battery no power oh I able to charge up a research proposal when the unit hair. Maybe sing on a store shelf for a long time you you should buy products if you see this some little power the battery itself I do highly recommend you buy the product make sure the battery fully charged before using it
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AirFloss HX8111/02 Interdental - Rechargeable
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AirFloss HX8111/02 Interdental - Rechargeable
brad
23/11/2014
Canada
for me this is a godsend
I'm 56, mouth of fillings, crowns, and crooked teeth. When I first got the airfloss and went to the hygienist she was impressed at how good I was doing with the flossing. She had never heard of this device but now can see the value. It's easy, painless and efficient. I have bought these as Christmas presents for my son, inlaws and others. All like this device. I won't argue the better method, I just know that for me, I'm most likely to floss regularly with my sonicare airfloss .
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AirFloss HX8111/12 Sonicare AirFloss
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AirFloss HX8111/12 Sonicare AirFloss
Smart42
03/09/2013
Canada
I use this product every day. It is very convenient.
I love this product because my teeth are very closely spaced and it is difficult to use floss. This product solves the problem!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AirFloss HX8111/12 Sonicare AirFloss
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AirFloss HX8111/12 Sonicare AirFloss
Compared to manual toothbrushing alone