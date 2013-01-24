Search terms
Tough on plaque. Gentle on gums.
The Philips Sonicare ProResults plaque control toothbrush head is perfect for those who want to maintain optimal plaque removal as part of their everyday oral healthcare routine. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
plaque control toothbrush head
This brush head features densely-packed, high-quality tufts to effectively remove plaque. Also features specially curved power tufts to easily reach teeth at the back of the mouth.
Clinically proven to remove up to 6 times more plaque than a manual toothbrush.
Philips Sonicare brush heads are vital to our core technology of high-frequency, high-amplitude brush movements performing over 31,000 brush strokes per minute. Our unparalleled sonic technology fully extends the power from the handle all the way to the tip of the brush head. This sonic motion creates a dynamic fluid action that drives fluid deep between teeth and along the gum line for superior, yet gentle, cleaning every time.
This brush head clicks on and off your brush handle for a secure fit and easy maintenance and cleaning. It fits all Philips Sonicare toothbrush handles except: PowerUp Battery and Essence.
Like all authentic Philips Sonicare branded brush heads, this brush head is safe on teeth and gums. Each brush head has been quality tested for exceptional performance and durability.
At first glance it may not be obvious, but brush heads lose stiffness and gradually wear down over months of normal use. Our blue reminder bristles fade to white and help you recognize when it's time for a replacement. For optimal results, replace your brush head every three months.
