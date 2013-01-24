Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$

Search terms

EN
FR
1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 30 day return guarantee

    • Free shipping on orders over $50

    • Free return

    Electric toothbrushes

    Sonicare FlexCare Platinum Connected Bluetooth® connected toothbrush-Dispense

    HX9193/03
    Sonicare
    • Reveal their habits for improved brushing routines Reveal their habits for improved brushing routines Reveal their habits for improved brushing routines
      -{discount-value}

      Sonicare FlexCare Platinum Connected Bluetooth® connected toothbrush-Dispense

      HX9193/03

      Reveal their habits for improved brushing routines

      The new Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum Connected, powered by Smart Sensor Technology, reveals your patients’ brushing habits and helps coach them into a better oral care routine.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Sonicare FlexCare Platinum Connected Bluetooth® connected toothbrush-Dispense

      Reveal their habits for improved brushing routines

      The new Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum Connected, powered by Smart Sensor Technology, reveals your patients’ brushing habits and helps coach them into a better oral care routine.

      Reveal their habits for improved brushing routines

      The new Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum Connected, powered by Smart Sensor Technology, reveals your patients’ brushing habits and helps coach them into a better oral care routine.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Sonicare FlexCare Platinum Connected Bluetooth® connected toothbrush-Dispense

      Reveal their habits for improved brushing routines

      The new Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum Connected, powered by Smart Sensor Technology, reveals your patients’ brushing habits and helps coach them into a better oral care routine.

      Similar products

      See all flexcare-platinum-connected

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        FlexCare Platinum Connected

        FlexCare Platinum Connected

        Bluetooth® connected toothbrush-Dispense

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Reveal their habits for improved brushing routines

        App turns brushing data into feedback and coaching

        • Built-in Bluetooth®
        • Smart brushing sensors
        • 3 modes, 3 intensities
        • 3 brush heads
        Exclusive bonus items only available to dental professionals

        Exclusive bonus items only available to dental professionals

        Now you can offer these exclusive Philips Sonicare Flexcare Platinum Connected bonus items your patients won't find anywhere else. Designed around patient needs for dental offices like yours, the package includes: 1 ProResults gum health brush head and 1 trial size (2 oz.) BreathRx rinse.

        Powered by Smart Sensor Technology

        Powered by Smart Sensor Technology

        Three smart sensors send personalized brushing data to the Philips Sonicare app. Location sensor shows patients where they’re brushing too little for better coverage. Scrubbing sensor helps guide patients to reduce scrubbing for optimized technique and a deeper, more gentle clean. Pressure sensor tracks brushing pressure and gently pulsates the handle to tell patients when to adopt a softer touch.

        State-of-the-art 3D mouth-map

        State-of-the-art 3D mouth-map

        A personalized 3D mouth-map provides post-brushing analysis so patients can track and refine their routine and identify trouble spots that require extra attention.

        Custom guidance with Touch-Up

        Custom guidance with Touch-Up

        The Touch-Up feature displays customized guidance based on actual brushing data in order to immediately address missed areas.

        Highlights trouble spots

        Highlights trouble spots

        Based on advice from their dental professional, patients can highlight and address areas on the personalized mouth-map in need of extra care due to plaque buildup, gum recession or another issue.

        Brush head monitor

        Brush head monitor

        Using actual brushing time and pressure, the brush head monitor alerts patients in three months or less when it’s time to replace their brush head, ensuring continued effectiveness for the best results possible.

        Goal-setting and progress reports

        Goal-setting and progress reports

        The Philips Sonicare app maintains a running history of a patient’s personalized brushing data, allowing them to easily review performance and set daily and long-term goals. After 30 days, patients can generate an in-app progress report summarizing their brushing performance, with the added option of sharing reports with their dental professional via email.

        BrushPacer and SmarTimer for thorough brushing

        BrushPacer and SmarTimer for thorough brushing

        The BrushPacer tracks brushing through six segments of the mouth for a complete clean, while the SmarTimer ensures that patients brush for the full two-minutes as recommended by dental professionals.

        AdaptiveClean brush head

        AdaptiveClean brush head

        Soft, flexible sides made of rubber allow the bristles to conform to the unique shape of patients’ teeth and gums to provide up to 4x more surface contact*. The brush head’s flexibility helps the bristles gently track along the gumline and absorb excessive brushing pressure. Enhanced sweeping motion delivers a unique in-mouth feel and superior cleaning along the gumline and in hard-to-reach areas*. Proven to remove 10x more plaque than a manual toothbrush in hard-to-reach areas*.

        InterCare brush head

        InterCare brush head

        Extra-long, high-density bristles reach deeper between teeth to help remove significantly more plaque* interproximally. Ideal for patients with bleeding gums or increased risk of gum inflammation.

        Customizable modes and intensities

        Customizable modes and intensities

        With three modes, Clean, White and Deep Clean, and three intensity settings, Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum Connected provides a customized experience for optimal comfort.

        Extended battery life and convenient travel case

        Extended battery life and convenient travel case

        When fully charged, Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum Connected retains enough battery life for up to three weeks of use. And with the travel case and charger, on-the-go brushing is easy.

        Technical Specifications

        • Modes

          Clean
          For exceptional everyday clean
          White
          Removes surface stains
          Deep Clean
          For an invigorating deep clean
          3 intensities
          • Low
          • Medium
          • High

        • Items included

          Handles
          1 FlexCarePlatinum Connected
          Brush heads
          • 1 AdaptiveClean
          • 1 InterCare standard
          • 1 ProResults gum health
          Charger
          1
          Travel case
          1
          Mouth rinse
          2oz BreathRx

        • Connectivity

          Bluetooth® wireless technology
          Connected brushing app

        • Compatibility

          Android compatibility
          • Android phones
          • Bluetooth 4.0 enabled tablets
          iOS compatibility
          • iPad 3rd Gen or higher
          • iPhone 4S or higher
          • with iOS7 operational system

        • Design and finishing

          Color
          White

        • Cleaning performance

          Speed
          Up to 62000 brush movement/min
          Performance
          Remove up to 10x more plaque**
          Health benefits
          Improves gum health in only two weeks
          Whitening benefits
          Helps naturally remove stains
          Timer
          BrushPacer and SmarTimer
          Pressure sensor
          Vibrates handle to alert user

        • Ease of use

          Brush head system
          Easy click-on brush heads
          Brushing time
          Up to 2 weeks
          Battery indicator
          Light shows battery status
          Handle
          Slim ergonomic design
          Display
          Illuminated display

        • Technical specifications

          Battery
          Rechargeable
          Battery type
          Lithium ION
          Operating time (full to empty)
          Up to 2 weeks

        • Power

          Voltage
          110-220 V

        • Service

          Warranty
          2-year limited warranty

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • Than a DiamondClean brush head
            • * than a manual toothbrush

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Extended warranty on selected products

            Easy access to product support

            Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns, exchanges & replacements
            About Philips
            Contact Philips