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2 year warranty
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Electric toothbrushes
All series
Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Sonic electric toothbrush
Discontinued
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HX9332/04
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User Manual
EU Declaration of Conformity
All (15)
How does the brushing guidance work in the Sonicare app?
In which countries is the Sonicare app available?
How do I change the intensity settings on my Sonicare toothbrush?
Why is there a gap between my brush head and handle?
How long should my Sonicare toothbrush battery last?
C3 Two-in-one2-pack brush heads
W DiamondClean2-pack brush heads
W DiamondClean2-pack standard sonic toothbrush heads
W DiamondClean3-pack brush heads
C3 Two-in-one3-pack brush heads
DiamondCleanStandard sonic toothbrush heads
DiamondCleanCompact sonic toothbrush heads
My brush head is difficult to attach or remove.
My Philips Sonicare toothbrush makes a loud noise
I cannot connect my toothbrush to the Sonicare app
My brush head falls off my Sonicare toothbrush
My Sonicare toothbrush turns off by itself
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