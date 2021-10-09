2 year warranty
Discontinued
5 modes
2 brush heads
Glass charger, travel case
with Polish mode
Densely-packed, high-quality bristles remove up to 7x more plaque than a manual toothbrush.
Click on our DiamondClean brush head to gently yet effectively remove surface stains. Densely packed central stain removal bristles work hard to make your smile 2x whiter in just 7 days.*
With optimal cleaning from your DiamondClean, gums will become healthier in 2 weeks*. Removing up to 7x more plaque along the gum line than a manual toothbrush*, you’ll get your healthiest smile.
4.5
of 5
1459
Reviews
90%
recommend this product
Nesh
09/10/2021
Canada
Cleans excellent
I have been using the same brand for the past 15 years and so far it hasn't let me down.
Pros
Battery lasts longer
Cons
Can't think of anything
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DiamondClean HX9332/04 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DiamondClean HX9332/04 Sonic electric toothbrush
Sebastian Toronto
14/08/2020
Canada
Verified buyer
Sonicare Diamond Clean
I love sonicare but it is my second one that has malfunctioned in less than a year
Pros
Cleans teeth really well
Cons
It is my second one that has malfunctioned in less than a year
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DiamondClean HX9332/05 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DiamondClean HX9332/05 Sonic electric toothbrush
Cach 22
06/01/2020
Canada
Verified buyer
Love the features
The Philips toothbrush does a very good job. The only downfall is they d’ont last long. They do keep their charge for a long time.
Pros
Does a good job!
Cons
D’ont last long
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DiamondClean HX9332/05 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DiamondClean HX9332/05 Sonic electric toothbrush
Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush
based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day, on clean mode