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Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Sonic electric toothbrush

Discontinued

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Philips Sonicare DiamondCleanSonic electric toothbrush

HX9352/04

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Sonic electric toothbrush

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

User Manual

  • PDF file, 1.7 MB
  • 23 October 2020

EU Declaration of Conformity

  • PDF file, 962.8 kB
  • 23 October 2020

Frequently Asked Questions

Parts & Accessories

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