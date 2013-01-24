Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$

Search terms

EN
FR
1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 30 day return guarantee

    • Free shipping on orders over $50

    • Free return

    Electric toothbrushes

    Philips Sonicare Elite

    Sonic electric toothbrush

    HX9552
    Sonicare
    Overall Rating / 5
    Sonicare
    • Custom Care system Custom Care system Custom Care system
      -{discount-value}

      Philips Sonicare Elite Sonic electric toothbrush

      HX9552
      Overall Rating / 5

      Custom Care system

      No two people are the same - especially when it comes to oral care. So why not use a power toothbrush that can adapt to your different needs and still deliver superior results.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Philips Sonicare Elite Sonic electric toothbrush

      Custom Care system

      No two people are the same - especially when it comes to oral care. So why not use a power toothbrush that can adapt to your different needs and still deliver superior results.

      Custom Care system

      No two people are the same - especially when it comes to oral care. So why not use a power toothbrush that can adapt to your different needs and still deliver superior results.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Philips Sonicare Elite Sonic electric toothbrush

      Custom Care system

      No two people are the same - especially when it comes to oral care. So why not use a power toothbrush that can adapt to your different needs and still deliver superior results.

      Similar products

      See all elite

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all parts and accessories
        Elite

        Elite

        Sonic electric toothbrush

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Custom Care system

        4 ways of customized cleaning in one product

        Thorough everyday clean, massages and stimulates gums

        Thorough everyday clean, massages and stimulates gums

        Max for a thorough everyday clean, Gentle for sensitive areas and gum massage.

        Easy-start to acclimate to the Sonicare experience

        Easy-start to acclimate to the Sonicare experience

        Gently increases power over first 14 uses, to ease into the Sonicare experience.

        Clinically proven safe and gentle

        Clinically proven safe and gentle

        Your Philips Sonicare Electric Toothbrush is safe to use on: braces (brush heads wear out sooner when used on braces), dental restorations (fillings, crowns, veneers) and periodontal pockets.

        Standard for a complete clean, compact for precision clean

        Standard for a complete clean, compact for precision clean

        Quadpacer 30-second interval timer encourages even brushing

        Quadpacer 30-second interval timer encourages even brushing

        Dynamic fluid action reaches deep between teeth

        Dynamic fluid action reaches deep between teeth

        Healthier gums

        Clinically proven to reduce gingivitis and help shrink periodontal pockets.

        Technical Specifications

        • Additional features

          Exclusive patented Sonic technology
          Dynamic fluid action helps clean between teeth
          Smartimer
          Dentists' recommend a 2 minute brushing time
          2 contoured brush head sizes
          Standard for complete clean, Compact for precision
          2 speeds
          Choose the speed most comfortable for you
          Easy-Start
          Gently increases power over 14 uses
          Programmable Quadpacer
          30-second interval timer for an even clean
          Deluxe recharge gauge
          Green tracks battery charge, yellow for recharge
          Ergonomic tapered handle
          Non-slip grip designed to improve handling

        • Technical specifications

          Operating time (full to empty)
          40
          Charging time
          24  hour(s)
          Battery rechargable
          NiCd
          Voltage
          220-240
          Power consumption
          3  W
          Speed (top)
          Up to 31,000 movements per minute

        • Accessories

          HX7001
          Standard Elite single pack brush head
          HX7002
          Standard Elite double pack brush head
          HX7011
          Mini Elite single pack brush head
          HX7012
          Mini Elite double pack brush head

        • Weight and dimensions

          F-box dimensions
          17.2 x 9.5 x 23.5  in
          F-box weight
          680  lb
          A-box weight
          4.08  lb
          A-box dimensions
          35.1 x 29.7 x 24.1  in
          A-box number of pieces
          6  pcs

        • Cleaning performance

          Speed
          Up to 31000 brush movement/min

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Accessories for this product

        See all parts and accessories

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              Subscribe  to our newsletter

              Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

              Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

              Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

              Discover 
              MyPhilips

              Extended warranty on selected products

              Easy access to product support

              Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

              Register now

              Payment

              We accept the following payment methods:
              Visa - payment method
              MasterCard - payment method

              Quick links

              Frequently asked questions
              Terms and conditions
              Search order
              About Philips
              Contact Philips