    Car lights

    LED

    Integral Beam lamp

    L4651X1
      LED Integral Beam lamp

      L4651X1

      See farther down the road

      See farther down the road, with Philips LED Integral Beam lamps. Our powerful cool white light provides a sharp cut off beam performance where you need it. Whether its on or off-road our LED Integral beams are ready for the road ahead.

        LED

        LED

        Integral Beam lamp

        See farther down the road

        Stylish Philips LED Integral Beam

        • H4651LED
        • Powerful cool white light
        • Sealed beam replacement
        • 12/24V compatibility
        Expect long-lasting performance, not early failure

        Expect long-lasting performance, not early failure

        With over 100 years of automotive lighting experience, Philips lighting ensures that our Automotive Grade Quality products are designed and developed following strict quality control processes (including applicable ISO norms), leading to consistently high production standards.

        Enjoy powerful cool white light at night

        Upgrade your vehicle with Philips LED Integral Beams! Providing powerful cool white light, our LEDs project sharp cutoff point and legal beam on the road. Get the high tech look for your vehicles on or off-road with Philips LED Integral Beam.

        For halogen and incandescent sealed beams replacement

        Universal LED replacement upgrade for vehicles with 7" round, 5"x7" and 4"x6" rectangular sealed beam applications. More comonly known as H6024, H6054, H4651, H4656 applications. With a durable plastic lens for tough environments makes the LED Integral Beam lamps the best choice for agriculture, heavy duty vehicles, and other off-road vehicle applications.

        Experience improved visibility

        The uniform, accurate beam pattern lets you see and be seen more clearly. Thanks to the precise optical design of Philips LED Integral Beam, the light is projected just where you need it on the road. Not only will you be able to spot obstacles faster and drive with more confidence, you’ll avoid blinding other drivers with dangerous glare making everyone safer on the road. With a sharp cut-off point, you can ensure perfect alignment for optimal light performance and enhanced road safety.

        12V and 24V compatibility for wider application

        Philips LED Integral Beam is a perfect fit for a wide range of vehicles and is compatible with both 12V and 24V electrical systems.

        Technical Specifications

        • Packaging Data

          EAN1
          046678000171
          EAN3
          30046678000172
          Packaging type
          X1

        • Product description

          Technology
          LED
          Application
          High beam
          Range
          LED
          Homologation ECE
          NO
          Designation
          H4651LED
          Base
          2LUG
          Type
          H4651LED

        • Electrical characteristics

          Voltage [V]
          12 V and 24 V
          Wattage [W]
          14 W

        • Marketing specifications

          Expected benefits
          Style
          Product highlight
          Philips LED lamps

        • Light characteristics

          Color temperature
          6000  K

        • Ordering information

          Order entry
          L4651X1
          Ordering code
          H4651LED

        • Outerpack information

          Height [in]
          5.47
          Length [in]
          9.84
          Width [in]
          8.23
          Gross weight per piece [lb]
          3.58
          Net weight per piece [lb]
          3.58

        • Packed product information

          MOQ (for professionals)
          2
          Pack Quantity
          1
          Height [in]
          4.53
          Length [in]
          7.48
          Width [in]
          4.53
          Gross weight per piece [lb]
          1.51
          Net weight per piece [lb]
          1.51

        • Lifetime

          Life time
          1500 hrs.

