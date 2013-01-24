Search terms
See farther down the road
See farther down the road, with Philips LED Integral Beam lamps. Our powerful cool white light provides a sharp cut off beam performance where you need it. Whether its on or off-road our LED Integral beams are ready for the road ahead. See all benefits
Integral Beam lamp
With over 100 years of automotive lighting experience, Philips lighting ensures that our Automotive Grade Quality products are designed and developed following strict quality control processes (including applicable ISO norms), leading to consistently high production standards.
Upgrade your vehicle with Philips LED Integral Beams! Providing powerful cool white light, our LEDs project sharp cutoff point and legal beam on the road. Get the high tech look for your vehicles on or off-road with Philips LED Integral Beam.
Universal LED replacement upgrade for vehicles with 7" round, 5"x7" and 4"x6" rectangular sealed beam applications. More comonly known as H6024, H6054, H4651, H4656 applications. With a durable plastic lens for tough environments makes the LED Integral Beam lamps the best choice for agriculture, heavy duty vehicles, and other off-road vehicle applications.
The uniform, accurate beam pattern lets you see and be seen more clearly. Thanks to the precise optical design of Philips LED Integral Beam, the light is projected just where you need it on the road. Not only will you be able to spot obstacles faster and drive with more confidence, you’ll avoid blinding other drivers with dangerous glare making everyone safer on the road. With a sharp cut-off point, you can ensure perfect alignment for optimal light performance and enhanced road safety.
Philips LED Integral Beam is a perfect fit for a wide range of vehicles and is compatible with both 12V and 24V electrical systems.
