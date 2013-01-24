Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
All-in-One Trimmer
Craft your own personal look with this versatile trimmer, which includes 18 quality tools for styling your face, head and body. Its DualCut blades deliver maximum precision and the no-slip rubber grip improves comfort and control. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
All-in-One Trimmer
Craft your own personal look with this versatile trimmer, which includes 18 quality tools for styling your face, head and body. Its DualCut blades deliver maximum precision and the no-slip rubber grip improves comfort and control. See all benefits
Face, Head and Body
Philips shop price
Total:
Enjoy maximum precision with DualCut technology, which includes 2x more blades. The steel blades lightly brush against one another - sharpening themselves as they work. This results in blades that are sharp as day 1 after 4 years of use.
18 pieces for all your trimming needs: a metal trimmer, a detail metal trimmer, a nose and ear trimmer, an extra-wide hair trimmer, 6 hair trimming guards, 3 beard trimming guards, 2 stubble trimming guards, 2 body trimming guards, a storage bag and a cleaning brush.
Simply rinse the water-resistant, non-corrosive blades and guards under the faucet for easy cleaning.
Our unique cutting guards are reinforced to prevent bending and buckling, ensuring an even trim every time.
The trimmer can conveniently be used cordless for up to 3 hours, or while plugged in for continual use.
High-quality rubber handle for superior comfort and control while trimming.
The trimmer's precise steel blades create clean, straight lines and evenly trim through the thickest hair. The non-corrosive blades won't rust, and they self-sharpen to last longer.
The narrow design of the steel precision trimmer makes it easy to precisely edge and finish small details.
The trimmer quickly trims unwanted nose and ear hair without nicks or cuts.
The steel trimmer's extra-wide design helps capture more hair in each stroke for faster trimming, haircutting and fading.
Multiple lengths for quick and convenient head-to-toe trimming. The reinforced guards are individually marked, and deliver clean, even cuts and trims on beard, stubble, head and body.
Use the convenient pouch for storage or travel. It holds and protects your trimmer and all its tools when you're on the go.
The powerful Lithium-ion rechargeable battery delivers up to 3 hours of runtime per 1 hour charge.
Create the look you want
Cutting system
Accessories
Power
Ease of use
Design
Service