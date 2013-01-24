Home
    Multigroom 7000

    Multigroom 7000

    Face, Head and Body

    MG7770/28
    All-in-One Trimmer
      Multigroom 7000 Face, Head and Body

      MG7770/28
      All-in-One Trimmer

      Enjoy best-in-class styling with our most advanced trimmer. DualCut blades deliver maximum precision for head-to-toe styling. The steel frame and rubber grips deliver superior control and the Lithium-ion battery yields 5 hours of runtime. See all benefits

        Multigroom 7000

        Multigroom 7000

        Face, Head and Body

        All-in-One Trimmer

        Ultimate Precision: our most advanced blades

        • 23 Pieces
        • DualCut blades
        • 5 hour runtime
        • Stainless steel design
        DualCut technology for maximum precision with 2x more blades

        DualCut technology for maximum precision with 2x more blades

        Enjoy maximum precision with DualCut technology, which includes 2x more blades. The steel blades lightly brush against one another – sharpening themselves as they work. This results in blades that are sharp as day 1 after 5 years of use.

        Powerful Lithium-ion battery delivers 5hrs of runtime

        Powerful Lithium-ion battery delivers 5hrs of runtime

        Our most powerful Lithium-ion rechargeable battery delivers up to 5 hours of runtime per charge.

        Reinforced guards won't bend or buckle while trimming

        Reinforced guards won't bend or buckle while trimming

        Our unique cutting guards are reinforced to prevent bending and buckling, ensuring an even trim every time.

        The trimmer can be used cordless or while plugged in

        The trimmer can be used cordless or while plugged in

        The trimmer can conveniently be used cordless for 5 hours, or while plugged in for continual use.

        The stainless steel frame and rubber grip improve control

        The stainless steel frame and rubber grip improve control

        The trimmer's frame is made of stainless steel for long-lasting durability, and the rubber detailing delivers best-in-class comfort and control.

        Steel trimmer with self-sharpening blades for even results

        Steel trimmer with self-sharpening blades for even results

        The trimmer's precise steel blades create clean, straight lines and evenly trim through the thickest hair. The non-corrosive blades won't rust, and they self-sharpen to last longer.

        Foil shaver creates clean edges around your style

        Foil shaver creates clean edges around your style

        The foil shaver quickly and comfortably shaves clean lines around your style.

        Narrow steel precision trimmer for creating detailed styles

        Narrow steel precision trimmer for creating detailed styles

        The narrow design of the steel precision trimmer makes it easy to precisely edge and finish small details.

        Nose and ear trimmer comfortably removes unwanted hair

        Nose and ear trimmer comfortably removes unwanted hair

        The trimmer quickly trims unwanted nose and ear hair without nicks or cuts.

        Extra-wide hair trimmer for quick trims, haircuts and fades

        Extra-wide hair trimmer for quick trims, haircuts and fades

        The steel trimmer's extra-wide design helps capture more hair in each stroke for faster trimming, haircutting and fading.

        14 reinforced guards to trim beard, stubble, head and body

        14 reinforced guards to trim beard, stubble, head and body

        Multiple lengths for quick and convenient head-to-toe triming. The reinforced guards are individually marked, and deliver clean, even cuts and trims on beard, stubble, head and body.

        Trim and style your face, head and body with 23 pieces

        23 pieces for all your trimming needs: a metal trimmer, a foil shaver, a detail metal trimmer, a nose and ear trimmer, an extra-wide hair trimmer, 6 hair trimming guards, 3 beard trimming guards, 2 stubble trimming guards, 2 body trimming guards, an eyebrow trimming guard, a storage bag and a cleaning brush.

        Showerproof for convenient use in the shower and cleaning

        This trimmer is designed to be water-resistant, so that you can use it comfortably in the shower and easily clean it under the tap.

        Technical Specifications

        • Create the look you want

          Number of attachments/guards
          5 attachments, 14 guards
          Styling tools
          • Detail metal trimmer
          • Metal trimmer
          • Foil shaver
          • Nose & ear trimmer
          • Extra-wide hair trimmer
          • 3 beard trimming guards
          • 2 stubble trimming guards
          • 6 hair trimming guards
          • 2 body trimming guards
          • Eyebrow trimming guard
          Bodygroom/Hairclipping/Facial
          • Long beard
          • Short beard
          • Stubble look
          • Sharp lines
          • Detailed styling
          • Goatee

        • Cutting system

          DualCut technology
          • Cut in two directions
          • An even and precise result
          Self-sharpening blades
          Yes
          Reinforced trimming guards
          Prevent bending and buckling

        • Accessories

          Maintenance
          Cleaning brush
          Pouch
          Storage pouch

        • Power

          Battery type
          Lithium-ion
          Run time
          5 hours
          Charging
          • 2 hours charge
          • 5 min quick charge
          Automatic voltage
          100-240 V

        • Ease of use

          Wet & Dry
          Showerproof and easy cleaning
          Display
          • Charging indicator
          • Battery low indicator
          Operation
          Cordless use
          Maintenance free
          No oil needed

        • Design

          Handle
          • No-slip rubber grip
          • Stainless steel handle

        • Service

          5-year warranty
          Yes

        Brush
          Brush

          CRP338/01

