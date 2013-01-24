Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
All-in-One Trimmer
Enjoy best-in-class styling with our most advanced trimmer. DualCut blades deliver maximum precision for head-to-toe styling. The steel frame and rubber grips deliver superior control and the Lithium-ion battery yields 5 hours of runtime. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
All-in-One Trimmer
Enjoy best-in-class styling with our most advanced trimmer. DualCut blades deliver maximum precision for head-to-toe styling. The steel frame and rubber grips deliver superior control and the Lithium-ion battery yields 5 hours of runtime. See all benefits
All-in-One Trimmer
Enjoy best-in-class styling with our most advanced trimmer. DualCut blades deliver maximum precision for head-to-toe styling. The steel frame and rubber grips deliver superior control and the Lithium-ion battery yields 5 hours of runtime. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
All-in-One Trimmer
Enjoy best-in-class styling with our most advanced trimmer. DualCut blades deliver maximum precision for head-to-toe styling. The steel frame and rubber grips deliver superior control and the Lithium-ion battery yields 5 hours of runtime. See all benefits
Face, Head and Body
Philips shop price
Total:
23 pieces for all your trimming needs: a metal trimmer, a foil shaver, a detail metal trimmer, a nose and ear trimmer, an extra-wide hair trimmer, 6 hair trimming guards, 3 beard trimming guards, 2 stubble trimming guards, 2 body trimming guards, an eyebrow trimming guard, a storage bag and a cleaning brush.
Enjoy maximum precision with DualCut technology, which includes 2x more blades. The steel blades lightly brush against one another – sharpening themselves as they work. This results in blades that are sharp as day 1 after 5 years of use.
The trimmer and all of its attachments are fully washable, so simply rinse them under the faucet for easy cleaning.
Our unique cutting guards are reinforced to prevent bending and buckling, ensuring an even trim every time.
The trimmer's frame is made of stainless steel for long-lasting durability, and the rubber detailing delivers best-in-class comfort and control.
The trimmer's precise steel blades create clean, straight lines and evenly trim through the thickest hair. The non-corrosive blades won't rust, and they self-sharpen to last longer.
The foil shaver quickly and comfortably shaves clean lines around your style.
The narrow design of the steel precision trimmer makes it easy to precisely edge and finish small details.
The trimmer quickly trims unwanted nose and ear hair without nicks or cuts.
The steel trimmer's extra-wide design helps capture more hair in each stroke for faster trimming, haircutting and fading.
Multiple lengths for quick and convenient head-to-toe triming. The reinforced guards are individually marked, and deliver clean, even cuts and trims on beard, stubble, head and body.
Our most powerful Lithium-ion rechargeable battery delivers up to 6 hours of runtime per charge.
The trimmer can conveniently be used cordless for 6 hours, or while plugged in for continual use.
Create the look you want
Cutting system
Accessories
Power
Ease of use
Design
Service