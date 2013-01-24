Home
      The Philips Nose trimmer series 1000 safely removes unwanted nose and ear hair. The rotary trimmer ensures a fast and easy trim and handling is easy with the textured grip. See all benefits

      The Philips Nose trimmer series 1000 safely removes unwanted nose and ear hair. The rotary trimmer ensures a fast and easy trim and handling is easy with the textured grip. See all benefits

      The Philips Nose trimmer series 1000 safely removes unwanted nose and ear hair. The rotary trimmer ensures a fast and easy trim and handling is easy with the textured grip. See all benefits

        Quickly trims nose and ear hair

        Safely removes unwanted hair

        • Fast & comfortable trim
        • Fully washable
        • Easy to use
        Trim nose & ear hair

        Trim nose & ear hair

        Quick and easy solution to get rid of unwanted hair. The rotating blades are protected by a metal guard to provide a powerful yet protective trim without nicks and cuts.

        Fully washable and easy to clean

        Fully washable and easy to clean

        The trimmer is waterproof and easy to clean under tap water after each use.

        Gently rotate the handle to turn on the device

        Gently rotate the handle to turn on the device

        Gently rotate the handle of the device towards the left to turn it on.

        AA battery not included with the device

        AA battery not included with the device

        To change the battery, rotate the handle and open the device to reach the battery compartment.

        Built to last

        Built to last

        All of our grooming products are built to last and engineered to give a reliable performance, time after time. This trimmer comes with a 2-year worldwide warranty.

        Technical Specifications

        • Ease of use

          Wet & Dry
          Showerproof
          Cleaning
          Fully washable
          No oil needed
          Yes

        • Design

          Color
          Black
          Handle
          Textured grip

        • Power

          Battery Type
          AA

        • Service

          2-year worldwide warranty
          Yes

