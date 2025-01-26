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  • Quickly trims nose and ear hair
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  • Quickly trims nose and ear hair
  • Quickly trims nose and ear hair
  • Quickly trims nose and ear hair
  • Quickly trims nose and ear hair
  • Quickly trims nose and ear hair
  • Quickly trims nose and ear hair
  • Quickly trims nose and ear hair
  • Quickly trims nose and ear hair
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Quickly trims nose and ear hair
  • Quickly trims nose and ear hair
  • Quickly trims nose and ear hair
  • Quickly trims nose and ear hair
  • Quickly trims nose and ear hair
  • Quickly trims nose and ear hair
  • Quickly trims nose and ear hair

Discontinued

Nose trimmer series 1000Nose & ear trimmer

NT1620/15

4.1
| (42) Reviews | 87% recommend this product
Quickly trims nose and ear hair
The Philips Nose trimmer series 1000 safely removes unwanted nose and ear hair. The rotary trimmer ensures a fast and easy trim and handling is easy with the textured grip.
See all benefits

Safely removes unwanted hair

Quickly trims nose and ear hair

  • Fast & comfortable trim

  • Fully washable

  • Easy to use

Trim nose & ear hair

Trim nose & ear hair

Quick and easy solution to get rid of unwanted hair. The rotating blades are protected by a metal guard to provide a powerful yet protective trim without nicks and cuts.

Fully washable and easy to clean

Fully washable and easy to clean

The trimmer is waterproof and easy to clean under tap water after each use.

Gently rotate the handle to turn on the device

Gently rotate the handle to turn on the device

Gently rotate the handle of the device towards the left to turn it on.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.1

of 5

42

Reviews

87%

recommend this product

26/01/2025

US

US

Verified buyer

This product has great feature!

This is the very best nose and ear trimmer I have ever had. Only issue I have is that at times it will not start and it takes time to get it to start. At times changing the battery will not resolve the issue but when it does start it is a great product. This is the second product i have had and they both have the same problem but as I stated this is the best result I have ever had and it is very comfortable-

This review was made for Nosetrimmer 1500 NT1715/60 Nose trimmer 1000

This review was made for Nosetrimmer 1500 NT1715/60 Nose trimmer 1000

12/08/2024

US

US

Verified buyer

Good nose hair trimmer

Works great best nose hair trimmer I have ever bought.

Pros

Trims close

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Nosetrimmer 1500 NT1605/60 Nose trimmer 1000

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Nosetrimmer 1500 NT1605/60 Nose trimmer 1000

20/02/2024

US

US

Verified buyer

Fantastic nose trimmer

It works excellent ... the blade is sharp and really cuts hair well

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Nosetrimmer 1500 NT1715/60 Nose trimmer 1000

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Nosetrimmer 1500 NT1715/60 Nose trimmer 1000

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