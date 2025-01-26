The Philips Norelco nose trimmer worked great overall at its main purpose, trimming nose hairs. I have used a different nose trimmer in the past that had the trimmer exposed. This model has some sort of a built-in guard over the actual trimmers so that you don't have to worry about it pulling nose hairs or cutting anything inside your nose. I have very thick nose hair and this trimmer worked great. No pulling and it trimmed the nose hairs nicely. The trimmer blades cut nicely and the shield fit perfectly fine into the nostril. I've been using this trimmer for a couple of weeks and the battery life seems to be excellent with the nose trimmer still performing just as it did when I installed a new battery. The trimmer came with a little mini brush to clean the hairs off the trimmer, but cleanup is super easy since you can rinse it to remove the hairs. I also used this trimmer to trim my eyebrows, which it did a good job of. It was a little awkward at first to use it on the eyebrows as the handle seemed to thick and I couldn't get the right angle I wanted, but after some use I figured it out and use it with no problems. I also used it to trim ear hairs. It did trim the ear hair, but for my ears I prefer a very close shave. This trimmer left some very short ear hair which I'm sure would be fine for some people, but that's not my personal taste. Overall, this is a great grooming tool for anyone looking to safely and gently trim nose hairs with the added bonus of eyebrow and ear hair trimming!