2 year warranty
Discontinued
Fast & comfortable trim
Fully washable
Easy to use
Quick and easy solution to get rid of unwanted hair. The rotating blades are protected by a metal guard to provide a powerful yet protective trim without nicks and cuts.
The trimmer is waterproof and easy to clean under tap water after each use.
Gently rotate the handle of the device towards the left to turn it on.
4.1
of 5
42
Reviews
87%
recommend this product
EX Pitcher
26/01/2025
US
Part of promotion
Verified buyer
This product has great feature!
This is the very best nose and ear trimmer I have ever had. Only issue I have is that at times it will not start and it takes time to get it to start. At times changing the battery will not resolve the issue but when it does start it is a great product. This is the second product i have had and they both have the same problem but as I stated this is the best result I have ever had and it is very comfortable-
This review was made for Nosetrimmer 1500 NT1715/60 Nose trimmer 1000
This review was made for Nosetrimmer 1500 NT1715/60 Nose trimmer 1000
Scott79
12/08/2024
US
Part of promotion
Verified buyer
Good nose hair trimmer
Works great best nose hair trimmer I have ever bought.
Pros
Trims close
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Nosetrimmer 1500 NT1605/60 Nose trimmer 1000
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Nosetrimmer 1500 NT1605/60 Nose trimmer 1000
MarioAGJr
20/02/2024
US
Part of promotion
Verified buyer
Fantastic nose trimmer
It works excellent ... the blade is sharp and really cuts hair well
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Nosetrimmer 1500 NT1715/60 Nose trimmer 1000
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Nosetrimmer 1500 NT1715/60 Nose trimmer 1000