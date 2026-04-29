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2 year warranty

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All series

PicoPix MaxTV Mobile projector

Discontinued

Support

PicoPix MaxTVMobile projector

PPX720/INT

PicoPix MaxTV Mobile projector

Discontinued

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Software & drivers

Software Upgrade

  • version: V1.0.56
  • ZIP file, 469.7 MB
  • 5 August 2022

End Users License Agreement

  • version: 1.0
  • TXT file, 13.1 kB
  • 23 January 2023

Manuals & Documentation

CE Certificates - English

  • PDF file, 54.5 kB
  • 20 December 2022

Localized Commercial Leaflet

  • PDF file, 2.2 MB
  • 20 December 2022

Warranty and service

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