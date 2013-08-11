2 year warranty
Discontinued
DualPrecision
PowerTouch Plus adds power to your morning. Now with more minutes per charge, fully washable heads and DualPrecision blades - that give you a cleaner shave. With PowerTouch Plus you'll always fly through your morning routine.
DualPrecision Flexing heads
50 min cordless use/1h charge
Pop-up trimmer
DualPrecision blades comfortably shave both long hairs and short stubble. 1. Slots cut long hairs. 2. Holes cut stubble.
The heads flex to stay in close contact with your skin, and pivot to add an extra dimension of movement - all of which gives you a close, fast and comfortable shave.
The first blade raises each hair while the second blade comfortably cuts below skin level, for really smooth results.
5.0
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
11/08/2013
US
This is awesome product !!!
It's fast, accurate and has very long life batteries.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch PT870/16 Dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch PT870/16 Dry electric shaver
Sławek
11/08/2013
US
This is awesome product !!!
It's fast, accurate and has very long life batteries.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch PT870/16 Dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch PT870/16 Dry electric shaver
Source: Euromonitor International Limited, retail value RSP, per body shavers category definition, 2023 data, research conducted in November 2023