Search terms

EN
FR
1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Audio & Video accessories

    Two Player Full Screen Gaming Glasses

    PTA436/00
    • Enjoy two player games in full screen Enjoy two player games in full screen Enjoy two player games in full screen
      -{discount-value}

      Two Player Full Screen Gaming Glasses

      PTA436/00

      Enjoy two player games in full screen

      In 2D two player games, each gamer usually sees their game on half the screen. By wearing these 3D glasses, both will only see their own game in full screen. Two gamers can now sit together, play on the same TV and enjoy maximum enjoyment.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Two Player Full Screen Gaming Glasses

      Enjoy two player games in full screen

      In 2D two player games, each gamer usually sees their game on half the screen. By wearing these 3D glasses, both will only see their own game in full screen. Two gamers can now sit together, play on the same TV and enjoy maximum enjoyment.

      Enjoy two player games in full screen

      In 2D two player games, each gamer usually sees their game on half the screen. By wearing these 3D glasses, both will only see their own game in full screen. Two gamers can now sit together, play on the same TV and enjoy maximum enjoyment.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Two Player Full Screen Gaming Glasses

      Enjoy two player games in full screen

      In 2D two player games, each gamer usually sees their game on half the screen. By wearing these 3D glasses, both will only see their own game in full screen. Two gamers can now sit together, play on the same TV and enjoy maximum enjoyment.

      Similar products

      See all 3D

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Two Player Full Screen Gaming Glasses

        Two Player Full Screen Gaming Glasses

        Total:

        Enjoy two player games in full screen

        In 2D two player games, each gamer usually sees their game on half the screen. By wearing these 3D glasses, both will only see their own game in full screen. Two gamers can now sit together, play on the same TV and enjoy maximum enjoyment.
        Your game in full screen

        Your game in full screen

        With 2D two-player games, each gamer usually sees their game on half the screen. Philips expands the functionality of 3D TVs to enable gamers to enjoy their two-player games in full screen at the same time. By wearing the 3D glasses, each gamer will only see their game in full screen so two gamers can sit together, play on the same TV and enjoy maximum excitement.

        Lightweight for long hours of comfort

        Easy 3D glasses do not contain any electronics and batteries. They are lightweight and comfortable for long hours of wear

        Adjustable nose bridge for best personal comfort

        The nose pads of these 3D glasses are adjustable to fit any nose. Even when wearing prescription glasses behind them, your personal viewing comfort is guaranteed.

        Optimum lens coverage even for existing eyewear users

        The wide lens and subtle curvature fits most faces even for existing eye wear users. The additional hook at the top edge of the frame also helps to secure the Easy 3D glasses to your personal glasses.

        Switch from full screen to normal view easily

        With 2 clicks of a button, you can easily switch from full screen to normal view to change game settings or other options easily.

        Sharp and flicker free images

        Powered by FPR technology (Film Pattern Retarder) an advanced 3D polarizer that is fully integrated in the TV screen, the full screen two player gaming features sharp images and low ghosting to give you all the sensorial excitement of the game.

        Technical Specifications

        • Dimensions

          Product weight
          0.17  kg
          Box depth
          50  mm
          Box height
          265  mm
          Box width
          145  mm

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • 2x cleaning cloth bags
          • Quick start guide

        • Related Products

          Compatible with
          • _PDL7906
          • _PFL76X6
          • _PFL79X6
          • _PFL8606D
          • _PFL8956D
          • _PFL4307
          • _PFL6xx7 (Eu)
          • _PDL6907
          • _PFL5007 (Lat Am)
          • _PFL6007 (Lat Am)
          • _PFL7007 (Lat Am)

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • 2x cleaning cloth bags
        • Quick start guide

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • For 2D games only.
            • Ensure that the game console is connected to the HDMI connector of the TV.

            Subscribe to our newsletter

            * This field is mandatory

            Get 15% off your next purchase on Philips.ca

            Early access to exclusive offers and sales events

            First to hear about the latest product launches

            *
            I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behavior – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
            What does this mean?

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Extended warranty on selected products

            Easy access to product support

            Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns, exchanges & replacements
            About Philips
            Contact Philips

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.