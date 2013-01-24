Other items in the box
- 2x cleaning cloth bags
- Quick start guide
Enjoy two player games in full screen
In 2D two player games, each gamer usually sees their game on half the screen. By wearing these 3D glasses, both will only see their own game in full screen. Two gamers can now sit together, play on the same TV and enjoy maximum enjoyment.
Two Player Full Screen Gaming Glasses
With 2D two-player games, each gamer usually sees their game on half the screen. Philips expands the functionality of 3D TVs to enable gamers to enjoy their two-player games in full screen at the same time. By wearing the 3D glasses, each gamer will only see their game in full screen so two gamers can sit together, play on the same TV and enjoy maximum excitement.
Easy 3D glasses do not contain any electronics and batteries. They are lightweight and comfortable for long hours of wear
The nose pads of these 3D glasses are adjustable to fit any nose. Even when wearing prescription glasses behind them, your personal viewing comfort is guaranteed.
The wide lens and subtle curvature fits most faces even for existing eye wear users. The additional hook at the top edge of the frame also helps to secure the Easy 3D glasses to your personal glasses.
With 2 clicks of a button, you can easily switch from full screen to normal view to change game settings or other options easily.
Powered by FPR technology (Film Pattern Retarder) an advanced 3D polarizer that is fully integrated in the TV screen, the full screen two player gaming features sharp images and low ghosting to give you all the sensorial excitement of the game.
