    HAIR clippers

    Hairclipper series 1000

    Hair clipper

    QC5070/80
    • Super easy hairclipper Super easy hairclipper Super easy hairclipper
      Hairclipper series 1000 Hair clipper

      QC5070/80
      Super easy hairclipper

      This super-easy hair clipper enables you to create any style you want in up to 15 length settings from 1-41 mm. Just select the right hair length, lock and go. Now with extra stubble comb for extra short haircuts and 3-day stubble look. See all benefits

        Hairclipper series 1000

        Hairclipper series 1000

        Hair clipper

        Super easy hairclipper

        For ultimate precision

        • With storage case
        Contour following comb for speed and comfort

        Contour following comb for speed and comfort

        The contour following comb adjusts to every curve to give fast and comfortable results.

        15 integrated length settings up to 42mm

        15 integrated length settings up to 42mm

        Select and locks your desired length within a versatile range of possible lengths.

        Storage case to protect all items

        Storage case to protect all items

        The high quality case provides a storage solution for all the accessories and protects them from damage

        SteelWave self-sharpening blades for precise results

        Revolutionary wave-shaped, self-sharpening blades channel and cut hair for a precise and even result.

        Length indicator shows remaining hair length in mm

        On the front of the hair clipper the lenght indicator shows you the exact hair length you'll get with a particular setting.

        Short length comb to cut your hair to 1.6mm

        A dedicated comb to cut your head hair for an extra short hair style.

        Technical Specifications

        • Comfort

          Handling
          Ultra-light design

        • Power system

          Usage
          Corded/cordless
          Charging time
          8 hours
          Running time
          35 minutes

        • Maintenance

          Lubrication
          Blades need no oiling
          Guarantee
          2-year worldwide guarantee

        • Accessories

          Barber tools
          Styling comb & scissors

        • Brush
          Brush

          CRP338/01

          Philips shop price

