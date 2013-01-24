Home
    HAIR clippers

    Hairclipper series 5000

    Hair clipper

    QC5330
      Get an even haircut every time with the contour-following comb. The length settings of the Philips hair clipper are easy to select and lock into place. There are 21 length settings to choose from, ranging from 0.5mm to 41mm. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

        Hairclipper series 5000

        Hairclipper series 5000

        Hair clipper

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Always even haircuts

        • 45 min grooming
        • Precision: 3-41 mm
        2- year guarantee, worldwide voltage, no oil needed

        2- year guarantee, worldwide voltage, no oil needed

        All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2 year worldwide guarantee, worldwide voltage compatibility, and they never need to be oiled.

        High-performance self-sharpening steel blades

        High-performance self-sharpening steel blades

        The steel blades of the electric shaver lightly brush against each other, so they sharpen themselves as you trim! The blades stay extra-sharp to always cut hairs neatly and effectively, but have rounded tips to protect your skin.

        21 locking length settings from 0.5mm to 41mm

        Two adjustable combs provide length settings from 3mm to 41mm, with precisely 2mm between each length. Or you can use it without a comb for a close 0.5mm trim.

        Battery light shows the battery status

        Battery light glows green when full.

        Pop open head makes it easy to clean with the added brush

        Simply pop the trimmer head open and use the cleaning brush included to sweep away loose hairs.

        Contour-following comb follows every curve of your head.

        The hair clipper gently follows the contours of your head for a fast, even and comfortable haircut.

        45 minutes of cordless use after an 8-hour charge

        Use it cordless or plugged in. You'll have 45 minutes of cordless power after 8 hours of charging.

        Technical Specifications

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Accessories

          Cleaning brush
          Yes

        • Cutting system

          Cutter width
          41  mm
          Number of length settings
          20
          Precision (size of steps)
          By 2mm  mm
          Range of length settings
          3-41  mm
          Maintenance free - No Oil needed
          Yes
          Self-sharpening stainless steel blades
          Yes

        • Design

          Easy grip
          Side panels
          Shape
          Ergonomic

        • Ease of use

          Adjustable guide combs
          Yes
          Display
          Charging indicator

        • Power system

          Battery type
          NiMH
          Charging time
          8 hours
          Running time
          45 minutes

