    HAIR clippers

    Hairclipper series 5000

    Hair clipper

    QC5345/15
    • More power, better haircuts More power, better haircuts More power, better haircuts
      Hairclipper series 5000 Hair clipper

      QC5345/15
      Hairclipper series 5000 Hair clipper

      Hairclipper series 5000 Hair clipper

        Hairclipper series 5000

        Hairclipper series 5000

        Hair clipper

        More power, better haircuts

        This powerful Philips hair clipper cuts even the thickest hair, thanks to its sharp steel blades and the most powerful lithium-ion battery on the market. One quick charge provides enough power for 75 minutes of cordless use.

        Technical Specifications

        • Ease of use

          Adjustable guide combs
          Yes

        • Power system

          Battery type
          Li-ion
          Running time
          75 minutes
          Charging time
          1 hour

        • Design

          Easy grip
          Side panels
          Shape
          Ergonomic

        • Design

          Finishing
          Metal chrome plate

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Cutting system

          Cutter width
          41 mm
          Number of length settings
          20
          Maintenance free - No Oil needed
          Yes
          Range of length settings
          3-41 mm
          Precision (size of steps)
          By 2mm mm
          Self-sharpening stainless steel blades
          Yes

        • Ease of use

          Display
          Charging indicator

        • Accessories

          Cleaning brush
          Yes

