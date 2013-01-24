Home
    HAIR clippers

    Hairclipper series 5000

    Hair clipper pro

    Maximum precision, minimum effort
      This high end Philips hair clipper offers the perfect combination of precision, power and new technology to guarantee a professional results at home every time.

      This high end Philips hair clipper offers the perfect combination of precision, power and new technology to guarantee a professional results at home every time.

        Maximum precision, minimum effort

        Advanced contour following system

        • With contour following comb
        Length setting LED display

        Length setting LED display

        A LED display shows the range of lengths for easy selection and setting

        Advanced contour-following comb for speed and comfort

        Advanced contour-following comb for speed and comfort

        The 2D combs gently follow the contours of your head for a smooth, even and comfortable hair cut.

        Skin-friendly blades and combs are gentle to the skin

        Skin-friendly blades and combs are gentle to the skin

        The rounded edges on the blades of your Philips hair clipper and combs are designed to avoid scratching the skin for a more comfortable experience.

        Adjustable guide combs for extra convenience

        Adjustable guide combs for extra convenience

        Easily select and set your desired hair length without the hassle of having to change attachments.

        100% washable for easy cleaning

        100% washable for easy cleaning

        Wash the Philips hair clipper conveniently under the tap for a thorough clean.

        Corded and cordless use

        Corded and cordless use

        For flexibility and convenience the headgroom can be used with or without the power cord.

        Battery charging, full and low indication

        Battery charging, full and low indication

        A light display flashes white to indicate that the battery is charging and turns constant when it is fully charged.

        Product comes in a luxury case for storage and protection

        Product comes in a luxury case for storage and protection

        Safely keep together your product and accessories in its luxury case. Includes a styling comb, scissors and a cleaning brush.

        Self-sharpening blades

        Self-sharpening blades

        The self-sharpening, stainless steel blades stay sharp longer and ensure top cutting performance.

        Lubrication for life

        Lubrication for life

        No need for oil maintenance.

        Quick Charge Power System: 1hr/60 minutes cordless use

        The lithium-Ion battery is fully charged in 1 hour and provides constant power for up to 60 minutes cordless use.

        Professional precision: 40 lock-in precision length settings

        2 combs provide a full range of 40 length settings ranging from 3 to 40 with a precision of 1mm between each step up.

        Technical Specifications

        • Cutting system

          Cutter width
          41  mm
          Number of length settings
          40
          Range of length settings
          3-42  mm
          Precision (size of steps)
          by 1  mm
          Self-sharpening stainless steel blades
          Yes
          Maintenance free - No Oil needed
          Yes

        • Ease of use

          Zoom wheel
          Easily adjust length settings
          Display
          • Charging indicator
          • Length settings

        • Power system

          Battery type
          Li-ion
          Charging time
          1 hour
          Running time
          60 minutes

        • Design

          Finishing
          LED Indicator
          Shape
          Ergonomic
          Easy grip
          Side panels

        • Accessories

          Cleaning brush
          Yes
          Barber tools
          Styling comb & scissors

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

