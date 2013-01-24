Search terms
Maximum precision, minimum effort
This high end Philips hair clipper offers the perfect combination of precision, power and new technology to guarantee a professional results at home every time. See all benefits
Hair clipper pro
A LED display shows the range of lengths for easy selection and setting
The 2D combs gently follow the contours of your head for a smooth, even and comfortable hair cut.
The rounded edges on the blades of your Philips hair clipper and combs are designed to avoid scratching the skin for a more comfortable experience.
Easily select and set your desired hair length without the hassle of having to change attachments.
Wash the Philips hair clipper conveniently under the tap for a thorough clean.
For flexibility and convenience the headgroom can be used with or without the power cord.
A light display flashes white to indicate that the battery is charging and turns constant when it is fully charged.
Safely keep together your product and accessories in its luxury case. Includes a styling comb, scissors and a cleaning brush.
The self-sharpening, stainless steel blades stay sharp longer and ensure top cutting performance.
No need for oil maintenance.
The lithium-Ion battery is fully charged in 1 hour and provides constant power for up to 60 minutes cordless use.
2 combs provide a full range of 40 length settings ranging from 3 to 40 with a precision of 1mm between each step up.
Cutting system
Ease of use
Power system
Design
Accessories
Service