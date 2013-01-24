Home
      do-it-yourself hair clipper

QC5530

      QC5530

      Do it yourself

      Give yourself a precise trim every time. The unique 180º rotating head makes it easy to reach every part of your head, for an even trim every time.

      Do it yourself

      Give yourself a precise trim every time. The unique 180º rotating head makes it easy to reach every part of your head, for an even trim every time.

      Do it yourself

      Give yourself a precise trim every time. The unique 180º rotating head makes it easy to reach every part of your head, for an even trim every time.

      Do it yourself

      Give yourself a precise trim every time. The unique 180º rotating head makes it easy to reach every part of your head, for an even trim every time.

        Do it yourself

        • 60 min grooming
        • Precision: 1-30 mm
        Skin-friendly, high-performance trimmer blades

        Skin-friendly, high-performance trimmer blades

        The steel blades lightly brush against each other, so they sharpen themselves as you trim! The blades stay extra-sharp to always cut hairs neatly and effectively, but have rounded blade tips and combs to prevent skin irritation.

        100% waterproof for easy cleaning and cordless shower use

        To clean, you can simply rinse this Philips hair trimmer under the tap. Use it cordless, in the shower or outside, wet or dry.

        Easy to select and lock in 20 length settings - 1mm to 30mm

        Turn the wheel to simply select and lock in the length setting you want. Three adjustable combs provide length settings from 1mm to 30mm, with precisely 2mm between each length on the main combs and 0.5mm between each length on the precision comb. You can also use it without a comb for a close 0.5mm trim.

        Battery light shows the battery status

        Battery light glows green when full and blinks orange when 10 minutes remain.

        Contour-following comb follows every curve of your head.

        Gently follows the contours of your head for a fast, even and comfortable haircut.

        60 minutes cordless power after 1 hour quick charge.

        The powerful lithium ion battery lasts for 60 minutes after a 1 hour charge. A quick 10 minute charge gives you 10 minutes of clipping time, so it’s always ready when you are.

        Precision comb with 5 locking length settings - 1mm to 3mm

        The additional comb gives you extra length settings from 1mm to 3mm, with 0.5mm precise steps between each length.

        Precision trimmer for fine details to perfect your style

        Perfect for getting into hard to reach areas, like around your sideburns, under your nose or around your mouth. It’s designed to cut very close while still protecting your skin. And its small size makes it easy to see what you’re doing - for fine lines and details.

        180° rotating head for easy reach

        Makes trimming your own hair easier than ever. Simply select the best angle to comfortably reach all parts of your head without any assistance.

        2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage.

        All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2 year worldwide guarantee, worldwide voltage compatibility.

        Technical Specifications

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Accessories

          3 guide combs
          Yes
          Cleaning brush
          Yes

        • Cutting system

          Comb type
          Contour following
          Cutter width
          41  mm
          Cutting element
          Stainless steel blades
          Number of length settings
          18
          Precision (size of steps)
          by 2  mm
          Range of length settings
          from 3 to 30  mm
          Small comb (3 to 15 mm)
          Yes
          Big comb (18 to 30 mm)
          Yes

        • Design

          Shape
          Ergonomic

        • Ease of use

          Zoomring
          Yes
          Adjustable guide combs
          Yes
          Cleans under the tap
          Yes
          Display
          Charging indicator

        • Power system

          Battery type
          Li-ion
          Charging time
          1 hour
          Running time
          60 minutes
          Usage
          Corded/cordless

