    Multigroom series 5000

    Multigroom series 5000

    8-in-1 Beard & Hair trimmer

    QG3371/16
    • All-in-one beard & hair trimmer All-in-one beard & hair trimmer All-in-one beard & hair trimmer
      Multigroom series 5000 8-in-1 Beard & Hair trimmer

      QG3371/16
      All-in-one beard & hair trimmer

      Groom your beard, hair, mustache and sideburns with this waterproof all-in-one trimmer. 8 different attachments give you the freedom to create different styles on your face and hair, while turbo power trims through thick hair gently.

      Multigroom series 5000 8-in-1 Beard & Hair trimmer

      All-in-one beard & hair trimmer

      Groom your beard, hair, mustache and sideburns with this waterproof all-in-one trimmer. 8 different attachments give you the freedom to create different styles on your face and hair, while turbo power trims through thick hair gently. See all benefits

        Multigroom series 5000

        Multigroom series 5000

        8-in-1 Beard & Hair trimmer

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        All-in-one beard & hair trimmer

        8 in 1 waterproof trimmer for maximum versatility

        • 5 attachments & 3 combs
        • cordled&cordless, waterproof
        • high-performance blade
        • 50mins cordless use/1h charge
        Trim your face, neck and sideburns to complete your look

        Trim your face, neck and sideburns to complete your look

        Use the full size metal trimmer without a comb to complete your style and get clean, sharp lines around the edges of your beard.

        18 adjustable lengths (1-18 mm) for an even beard or stubble

        18 adjustable lengths (1-18 mm) for an even beard or stubble

        Trim your beard to exactly the length you want, by locking in the setting that suits your desired look. The beard & stubble comb offers 18 length settings from 1mm to 18mm, with precisely 1mm between each setting.

        Define sharp lines around your beard or goatee

        Define sharp lines around your beard or goatee

        Create fine lines, contours and details to define or change your style.

        Shave small areas on your cheeks and chin with precision

        Shave small areas on your cheeks and chin with precision

        Get rid of unwanted hairs with precision on small areas of your cheeks and chin, for a clean finish.

        Tidy up your eyebrows and sideburns to an even length

        Tidy up your eyebrows and sideburns to an even length

        Precisely comb and trim your eyebrows and sideburns for a finished look.

        Create a range of hairstyles with the dedicated 41mm clipper

        Create a range of hairstyles with the dedicated 41mm clipper

        Cut through your head of hair quickly with the 41mm high-performance clipper.

        18 adjustable lengths (3-20 mm) for an even haircut

        18 adjustable lengths (3-20 mm) for an even haircut

        Keep your haircut in style, or create a new one, by trimming to different lengths. The hair comb offers 18 length settings from 3mm to 20mm, with precisely 1mm between each setting.

        Gently get rid of unwanted nose and ear hair

        Gently get rid of unwanted nose and ear hair

        Remove unwanted nose and ear hair, easily and comfortably.

        Skin-friendly, high-performance blades for a gentle trim

        Skin-friendly, high-performance blades for a gentle trim

        Get a gentle trim that is high on performance. Blades are self-sharpening and made of finely ground chromium steel, giving you lasting performance. Their rounded tips and combs ensure smooth, protected contact with your skin.

        50 minutes of cordless use on a 1-hour charge

        50 minutes of cordless use on a 1-hour charge

        Our advanced charging system gives you two convenient options: charge for one hour and you’ll get up to 50 minutes of running time, or do a 5-minute quick charge for one full trim.

        Higher cutting speed to power through thick hair

        Higher cutting speed to power through thick hair

        Power through even the thickest hair. Turbo power helps you cut the longest, most dense parts of your hair by increasing the cutting speed.

        Trimmer can be rinsed clean under the tap

        Trimmer can be rinsed clean under the tap

        Simply rinse the blades and combs after each use for long-lasting performance.

        Easily store, or travel with the trimmer and attachments

        Easily store, or travel with the trimmer and attachments

        Keep your all-in-one trimmer organized with the convenient pouch, which holds and protects the trimmer and all attachments when you're on the go.

        Technical Specifications

        • Create the look you want

          Number of attachments/combs
          5 attachments & 3 combs
          Styling tools
          • Full size metal trimmer
          • Detail trimmer
          • Precision shaver
          • Rotary nose trimmer
          • Wide hair clipper
          • 18-setting beard&stubble comb
          • Detail & eyebrow comb
          • 18-setting hairclipper comb
          Number of length settings
          18 integrated length settings
          Bodygroom/Hairclipping/Facial
          • Moustache
          • Long beard
          • Short beard
          • Stubble look
          • Sharp lines
          • Detailed styling
          • Goatee
          Hairclipping/Facial styling
          • Moustache
          • Long beard
          • Short beard
          • Stubble look
          • Detailed styling
          • Goatee

        • Trimming performance

          High-performance blade
          For a gentle trim
          Turbo power button
          For increased performance

        • Accessories

          Pouch
          Storage pouch
          Oil in pack
          Yes

        • Ease of use

          Wet & Dry
          Fully washable
          Display
          • Battery full indicator
          • Charging indicator
          • Battery low indicator

        • Design

          Color
          Black with brushed chrome deco panel
          Handle
          Easy grip

        • Power

          Battery type
          Ni-MH
          Run time
          50 minutes
          Charging
          • 1 hour full charge
          • 5 min quick charge
          Automatic voltage
          100-240 V

        • Service

          2-year guarantee
          Yes

