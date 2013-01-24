Search terms
Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
Philips Norelco OneBlade Face + Body trims, edges and shaves any length of hair. You get a blade for your face, and one with a skin guard for your body. Forget about using multiple tools. OneBlade does it all. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The Philips Norelco OneBlade has a revolutionary new technology designed for facial styling and body grooming. It can trim, edge and shave any length of hair. Its dual protection system – a glide coating combined with rounded tips – makes shaving easier and comfortable. Its shaving technology features a fast-moving cutter (200x per second) so it's efficient - even on longer hairs.
Trim your beard with one of the 4 stubble combs (1, 2, 3, and 5 mm) and your body with the body comb (3 mm) in any direction.
Create precise edges with the dual-sided blade. You can shave in either direction to get great visibility and see every hair that you're cutting. Line up your style in seconds!
OneBlade does not shave as close as a traditional blade - so your skin stays comfortable. Go against the grain and shave off any length of hair easily on your face or body. Includes two blades - one for face, and one for body.
Attach the skin guard for an extra layer of protection on sensitive areas.
Attach the body comb (3mm) for an easy trim in any direction.
Attach one of the click-on combs to get the even stubble length you want.
OneBlade follows the contours of your face, allowing you to easily and comfortably trim and shave all areas. Use the dual-sided blade to style your edges and create clean lines by moving the blade in any direction.
The blades are designed for lasting performance. For optimal performance, you will only need to replace each blade every 4 months*. Replacement is easy and hassle free.
OneBlade is water resistant, so it is easy to clean: just rinse it under the tap. You can also shave with or without foam - whichever you prefer.
Rechargeable Li-Ion battery delivers 60 minutes of constant performance after a 4 hour charge.
Trimming & shaving performance
Accessories
Ease of use
Design
Power
Service
