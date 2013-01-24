Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
Philips OneBlade Face + Body trims, edges and shaves any length of hair. You get a blade for your face, one with a skin guard for your body, and a body comb. Forget about using multiple tools. OneBlade does it all. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
Philips OneBlade Face + Body trims, edges and shaves any length of hair. You get a blade for your face, one with a skin guard for your body, and a body comb. Forget about using multiple tools. OneBlade does it all. See all benefits
Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
Philips OneBlade Face + Body trims, edges and shaves any length of hair. You get a blade for your face, one with a skin guard for your body, and a body comb. Forget about using multiple tools. OneBlade does it all. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
Philips OneBlade Face + Body trims, edges and shaves any length of hair. You get a blade for your face, one with a skin guard for your body, and a body comb. Forget about using multiple tools. OneBlade does it all. See all benefits
Face + Body kit
Philips shop price
Total:
The Philips OneBlade has a revolutionary technology designed for facial styling and body grooming. It can trim, edge and shave any length of hair. Its dual protection system – a glide coating combined with rounded tips – makes shaving easier and comfortable. Its shaving technology features a fast-moving cutter (200x per second) so it's efficient - even on longer hairs.
The blades are designed for lasting performance. For optimal performance, you will only need to replace each blade every 4 months*. Replacement is easy and hassle free.
Attach the skin guard for an extra layer of protection on sensitive areas.
Attach the body comb (3mm) for an easy trim in any direction.
Trimming & shaving performance
Accessories
OneBlade replacement blade