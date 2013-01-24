Home
    QT4000/16
    Overall Rating / 5
    Perfect beard made easy
      Beardtrimmer series 3000 beard trimmer

      QT4000/16
      Overall Rating / 5

      Perfect beard made easy

      Style your beard the way you want with this beard trimmer. Precision from as short as 1mm up to 10mm.

      Beardtrimmer series 3000 beard trimmer

      Perfect beard made easy

      Style your beard the way you want with this beard trimmer. Precision from as short as 1mm up to 10mm. See all benefits

      Perfect beard made easy

      Style your beard the way you want with this beard trimmer. Precision from as short as 1mm up to 10mm. See all benefits

      Beardtrimmer series 3000 beard trimmer

      Perfect beard made easy

      Style your beard the way you want with this beard trimmer. Precision from as short as 1mm up to 10mm. See all benefits

        Beardtrimmer series 3000

        Beardtrimmer series 3000

        beard trimmer

        Perfect beard made easy

        The most convenient way to start with your beard

        • 1mm precision settings
        • Stainless steel blades
        • 10h charge/45mins cordless use
        1mm precision

        1mm precision

        Set the trimmer at the lowest position for a perfect 3-day beard, just 1mm long.

        Easy to select and lock-in length settings, 1-10mm

        Easy to select and lock-in length settings, 1-10mm

        Turn the wheel to simply select and lock-in the length settings you want: from a short beard of 1mm up to a full beard of 10mm, in precise 1mm steps.

        Stainless Steel Blades for long-lasting sharpness

        Stainless Steel Blades for long-lasting sharpness

        Get a perfect yet protective trim, time after time. The trimmer's steel blades lightly brush against one another, sharpening themselves as they trim so they stay extra sharp and effective as on day 1.

        Skin-friendly rounded tips for smooth skin contact

        Skin-friendly rounded tips for smooth skin contact

        Blades stay extra-sharp to always cut hairs neatly and effectively, but have rounded blade tips and combs to prevent irritation.

        Up to 45 minutes of cordless use after 10 hours charging

        Up to 45 minutes of cordless use after 10 hours charging

        Rechargeable only.Up to 45 minutes of cordless power after 10 hours of charging.

        Ergonomic design for easier handling

        Ergonomic design for easier handling

        Easy to hold and use. Designed to help you trim those hard-to-reach areas.

        Detachable head for easy cleaning

        Detachable head for easy cleaning

        Detach the head and rinse it under the tap for easy cleaning. Dry it before you put it back on the appliance.

        2 year guarantee, worldwide voltage, no oil needed

        2 year guarantee, worldwide voltage, no oil needed

        We back this Philips trimmer with a 2-year guarantee: our grooming products are built to last. You'll never need to oil it, and it’s compatible with all worldwide voltages.

        Technical Specifications

        • Power system

          Charging time
          10 hours
          Running time
          Up to 45 minutes
          Battery type
          Ni-MH
          Worldwide voltage
          100-240 V

        • Accessories

          Cleaning brush
          Yes

        • Cutting system

          Cutter width
          32  mm
          Number of length settings
          10
          Precision (size of steps)
          by 1  mm
          Comb type
          Stubble
          Cutting element
          Stainless steel blades
          Non-scratching teeth
          For more comfort
          Range of length settings
          1 up to 10  mm

        • Design

          Handle
          Easy grip

        • Ease of use

          Secured length settings
          Yes
          Zoom wheel
          Easily adjust length settings
          Charge indication
          On plug
          Battery
          1x AAA NiMH
          Easy Cleaning
          Washable attachments

        • Create the look you want

          Styles
          Short beard

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

