Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Perfect Beard, less mess
This vacuum beard trimmer delivers superior trimming performance with integrated vacuum system to capture hairs during use. Less mess guaranteed. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Perfect Beard, less mess
This vacuum beard trimmer delivers superior trimming performance with integrated vacuum system to capture hairs during use. Less mess guaranteed. See all benefits
Vacuum beard trimmer
Philips shop price
Total:
Select and locks your desired length within a versatile range of possible lengths.
Transparent hair chamber makes it easy to see when the chamber needs to be emptied.
Flexing guide comb that follows every curve of your face for getting an even trim in an easy and comfortable way.
Use your Philips trimmer corded or cordless with the recharged battery for maximum power and freedom.
The blades stay sharp and need no oiling, so your product is always ready for use.
This product has a powerful lithium-ion battery with quick charge so you can charge the product in 8 hours for 50 minutes use.
The integrated vacuum mechanism absorbs cut-off hairs during use and gives you a cleaner washbasin after use.
Cutting system
Ease of use
Power system
Design
Accessories
Service
Create the look you want