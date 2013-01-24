  • 30 day return guarantee

      Protects your appliance, removes calcium and prevents corrosion. Philips Saeco decalcifier allows you to attain the best performance of your espresso machine, prolonging its lifetime. Descale every three months for best results.

      Protects your appliance, removes calcium and prevents corrosion. Philips Saeco decalcifier allows you to attain the best performance of your espresso machine, prolonging its lifetime. Descale every three months for best results.

      Protect your Espresso Machine

      Protects your appliance, removes calcium and prevents corrosion. Philips Saeco decalcifier allows you to attain the best performance of your espresso machine, prolonging its lifetime. Descale every three months for best results.

      Protects your appliance, removes calcium and prevents corrosion. Philips Saeco decalcifier allows you to attain the best performance of your espresso machine, prolonging its lifetime. Descale every three months for best results.

        Protect your Espresso Machine

        Protects your appliance, removes calcium and prevents corrosion. Philips Saeco decalcifier allows you to attain the best performance of your espresso machine, prolonging its lifetime. Descale every three months for best results.

        For thorough yet safe and gentle decalcification

        The exclusive formula of the Philips Saeco espresso machine decalcifier ensures thorough decalcification without harming the delicate parts inside your appliance.

        Refined over 25 years

        Tested and approved by Saeco, the inventor of the full-automatic espresso machine.

        Perfect decalcification of water circuits

        The Philips Saeco decalcifier perfectly cleans all the water circuits in your espresso machine.

        Protects your system against limescale build-up

        The Philips Saeco decalcifier helps protect your machine against the build-up of limescale from tap water, which affects performance and taste. The decalcifier is highly effective, safe and easy to use. For effective decalcification descale every 2 months. If your appliance is equipped with an INTENZA+ water filter descaling every 4 months is sufficient.*

        Regular decalcification improves the taste of your coffee

        Regular decalcification keeps your espresso machine performing at its best, ensuring the best taste and aroma.

        The best formula for easy decalcification

        The special Philips Saeco decalcifier for espresso machines comes with clear instructions for use, enabling quick, easy and safe decalcification.

        Regular decalcification extends lifetime and enhances taste

        Extend the life span of your Espresso Machine to enjoy the maximum potential of your appliance.

        Technical Specifications

        • Packaging

          Quantity
          1 bottle of 250 ml

