Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Coffee Clean - Cleaning product
Removes coffee oil and grease perfectly inside the brewing unit.from your Full-Automatic Espresso machines. Clean your appliance every 2 weeks or after 250 cups of coffee.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Coffee Clean - Cleaning product
Removes coffee oil and grease perfectly inside the brewing unit.from your Full-Automatic Espresso machines. Clean your appliance every 2 weeks or after 250 cups of coffee.
Coffee Clean - Cleaning product
Removes coffee oil and grease perfectly inside the brewing unit.from your Full-Automatic Espresso machines. Clean your appliance every 2 weeks or after 250 cups of coffee.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Coffee Clean - Cleaning product
Removes coffee oil and grease perfectly inside the brewing unit.from your Full-Automatic Espresso machines. Clean your appliance every 2 weeks or after 250 cups of coffee.
Maintenance Accessories
Philips shop price
Total:
The Philips Saeco Coffee Oil Remover Tablets remove all coffee oil residues, while keeping your espresso machine working efficiently for best results.
Extend the life time of your Espresso Machine to enjoy the maximum potential of your appliance. To ensure a perfect performance over time, clean your appliance every 2 weeks or after every 250 cups of coffee.
Use the the Brewing Unit Clean Tablets regularly to enjoy the best taste of your coffee.