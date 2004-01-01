Search terms

      Espresso Maintenance kit

      The Maintenance Kit allows you to prevent your Espresso Machine to break down, while keeping it clean and running smoothly. This complete kit is designed to give you the best performance of your appliance

      The Maintenance Kit allows you to prevent your Espresso Machine to break down, while keeping it clean and running smoothly. This complete kit is designed to give you the best performance of your appliance

      The Maintenance Kit allows you to prevent your Espresso Machine to break down, while keeping it clean and running smoothly. This complete kit is designed to give you the best performance of your appliance

      The Maintenance Kit allows you to prevent your Espresso Machine to break down, while keeping it clean and running smoothly. This complete kit is designed to give you the best performance of your appliance

        Espresso Maintenance kit

        Complete maintenance for Saeco Espresso Machines

        • Maintenance Kit

        Better money for value (~30% discount)

        Better money for value (~30% discount)

        All you need to perfectly protect your Full Automatic

        The Philips Saeco Maintenance Kit is the most convenient kit to perfectly keep the top performance of your Saeco Espresso Machine.

        Perfect decalcification of water circuits

        The Philips Saeco decalcifier perfectly cleans all the water circuits in your espresso machine.

        Protects Espresso Machines against coffee residue clogging

        The Philips Saeco Coffee Oil Remover Tablets remove all coffee oil residues, while keeping your espresso machine working efficiently for best results.

        Protects your system against limescale build-up

        The Philips Saeco decalcifier helps protect your machine against the build-up of limescale from tap water, which affects performance and taste. The decalcifier is highly effective, safe and easy to use. For effective decalcification descale every 2 months. If your appliance is equipped with an INTENZA+ water filter descaling every 4 months is sufficient.*

        Cleaner water prolongs the life of your espresso machine

        The water filter extends the lifespan of your espresso machine, ensuring you can enjoy the best-tasting coffee for longer.

        Regular decalcification improves the taste of your coffee

        Regular decalcification keeps your espresso machine performing at its best, ensuring the best taste and aroma.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Contents
          2 descalers, 1 coffee cleaning tablet box, 1 service kit, 2 Brita Cartridges

