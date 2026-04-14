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  • Clean shave, More comfort
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  • Clean shave, More comfort
  • Clean shave, More comfort
  • Clean shave, More comfort
  • Clean shave, More comfort
  • Clean shave, More comfort
  • Clean shave, More comfort
  • Clean shave, More comfort
  • Clean shave, More comfort
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Clean shave, More comfort
  • Clean shave, More comfort
  • Clean shave, More comfort
  • Clean shave, More comfort
  • Clean shave, More comfort
  • Clean shave, More comfort
  • Clean shave, More comfort

Discontinued

Shaver series 3000Wet or Dry electric shaver, Series 3000

S3333/54

4.2
| (981) Reviews
Clean shave, More comfort
Philips Shaver Series 3000 gives you a convenient and comfortable shave. Its 5D Pivot & Flex heads, PowerCut blade system, and wet or dry function provides a clean and comfortable result.
See all benefits
Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-bff38b4a4b484febb6ceb2d500a5c33c] [com-mig]

The world's no.1 brand in electric shaving1

Clean shave, More comfort

  • 5D Pivot & Flex Heads

  • PowerCut Blades

  • Travel pouch

  • Charging stand

Follows the contours of your face for a comfortable shave

Follows the contours of your face for a comfortable shave

The Philips Shaver 3000 features a 5-directional pivot that meets every angle and curve of your face and neck. This beard shaver cuts each hair right above skin level, to give you a smooth and even finish.

Glides over your skin for a smooth and even finish

Glides over your skin for a smooth and even finish

The Philips shaver for a clean and comfortable finish. Its 27 PowerCut blades cut each hair right above skin level, giving you a smooth and even shave, every time. 

Choose a convenient dry or refreshing wet shave

Choose a convenient dry or refreshing wet shave

A wet and dry shaver that adapts to your preference. Choose a convenient dry shave, or pair with your favourite foam or gel for a refreshing wet shave.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.2

of 5

981

Reviews

14/04/2026

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

Great features

This review was made for Shaver 3000 Series S3343/13 Wet & Dry Electric Shaver

This review was made for Shaver 3000 Series S3343/13 Wet & Dry Electric Shaver

22/03/2026

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

The product has great features

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver 3000 Series S3343/13 Wet & Dry Electric Shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver 3000 Series S3343/13 Wet & Dry Electric Shaver

13/03/2026

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

Happy with the razor

My last razor was a Phillips and 20 years old. Was happy then and happy now

This review was made for Shaver 3000 Series S3343/13 Wet & Dry Electric Shaver

This review was made for Shaver 3000 Series S3343/13 Wet & Dry Electric Shaver

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Disclaimers

  1. Source: Euromonitor International Limited, retail value RSP, per body shavers category definition, 2023 data, research conducted in November 2023 