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Discontinued

ShoqBoxwireless portable speaker

SB500M/00

Extreme loudness

The street-tough Philips ShoqBox SB500 Bluetooth portable speaker is the ultimate sound machine for party-starters who bring the beat wherever they go! High-powered extreme loudness meets explosive bass, while LED lights pulse to the beat.

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Extreme loudness

  • Bluetooth®

  • Waterproof, shockproof

  • Multi-colored lights

Built-in microphone for hands-free calls

With its built-in microphone, this speaker also works as a speaker phone. When a call comes in, the music is put on pause and you can talk via the speaker. Whether you're calling home, or calling your friends from a party - either way, it works great.

Hit the lights! Multicolor LEDs pulse to the beat

Hit the lights! Multicolor LEDs pulse to the beat

Step into the light and feel the power of pounding beats and blazing lights. Uniquely engineered multicolor LEDs pulse to the rhythm of the beat, bringing your music to life and adding another dimension to the party. Or if you'd rather dance in the dark, that's fine too - just flip a switch and it's lights out.

Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to iPod/iPhone/iPad or other Bluetooth devices, such as smartphones, tablets or even laptops. So you can enjoy your favorite music, sound from video or game wireless on this speaker easily.

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