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  • One bag, two looks
  • One bag, two looks
  • One bag, two looks
  • One bag, two looks
  • One bag, two looks
  • One bag, two looks

Discontinued

Philips AventAvent urban bag

SCD148/50

5
| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product
One bag, two looks
The Philips Avent Urban bag SCD148/50 has two stylish front flaps to change the look of the bag with the seasons or your wardrobe and has all the features of an Avent Baby Bag.
See all benefits

Simply swap the front flap to change the design

One bag, two looks

  • Brown

Ensures bottles stay warm or cool

Ensures bottles stay warm or cool

For storage of cold expressed breast milk/formula or pre-boiled hot water for up to 4 hours.

Choice of two zip-on flaps offers two looks in one

Choice of two zip-on flaps offers two looks in one

Lightweight, wipe-clean microfiber

Lightweight, wipe-clean microfiber

The microfibre is lightweight and easy to clean.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

10/10/2011

US

US

Non standard useage

We use this product, intended for baby bottles, to keep drinking water bottles cool in the car and when out and about on hot summer days. Insulation is excellent. However, the first wore out after a few months of use. Tried to find others online but they were for smaller bottles. We suggest you look at promoting this product outside the baby bottle market.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCD137/50 Nylon Therma Tote

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCD137/50 Nylon Therma Tote

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