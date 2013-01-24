Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    Starter & baby gift sets

    Philips Avent

    Baby gift set

    SCD268/01
    Avent
    Overall Rating / 5
    2 Awards
    Avent
      -{discount-value}

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Baby gift set

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Feeding and sterilizing essentials

        feeding and sterilizing products

        • Essentials
        Bottles clinically proven to reduce colic

        Bottles clinically proven to reduce colic

        Unique anti-colic system consists of the Philips Avent nipple and adaptor ring allowing air to flow into the bottle instead of your baby’s tummy for better digestion.*

        Microwave steam sterilizer

        Microwave steam sterilizer

        Compact and lightweight (fits most microwaves), Convenient for travel, Large capacity (holds 6 Philips Avent bottles), Ultra fast, easy to use (just add water, load and place in the microwave), Safe easy handling (side grips close the lid securely)

        Curved brush head and molded tip

        Curved brush head and molded tip

        Specially curved brush head and molded handle-tip reach the corners of all types of bottles, nipples and feeding equipment for thorough cleaning.

        Milk powder dispenser

        Milk powder dispenser

        This handy little unit carries 3 pre-measured portions of milk powder in separate compartments. When you're ready to feed, just pour the powder into the bottle of pre-boiled cooled water. Remove inner sections to use as a bowl or container.

        Designed especially for newborn babies

        The pacifier's specially shaped silicone nipple is orthodontically designed to fit your baby's mouth and will not inhibit natural development. Use it with confidence to pacify your baby.

        This bottle is dishwasher proof

        Sterilize in a Philips Avent sterilizer, a dishwasher or by boiling in water.

        No bottle damage

        Round brush reaches hard-to-clean bottle interior. Plastic bristles won't scratch or damage bottles.

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          EU
          Yes

        • Material

          BPA free*
          Yes

        • Design

          Bottle design
          • Wide neck
          • Ergonomic shape

        • Ease of use

          Bottle use
          • Easy to clean
          • Easy to hold

        • Development stages

          Stages
          0-6 months

        • What is included

          Microwave steam sterilizer
          1  pcs
          Classic Bottle 4oz
          3  pcs
          Classic Bottle 9oz
          2  pcs
          Magic Handles
          1  pcs
          Soft spout
          1  pcs
          Bottle and nipple brush
          1  pcs
          Milk powder dispenser
          1  pcs
          Silicone Pacifier
          1  pcs

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

            • 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011

