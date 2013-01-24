Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    Starter & baby gift sets

    Philips Avent

    Essentials Set

    SCD298/01
    Avent
    Overall Rating / 5
    2 Awards
    Avent
    • The natural way to bottle feed and sterilize The natural way to bottle feed and sterilize The natural way to bottle feed and sterilize
      Philips Avent Essentials Set

      SCD298/01
      Overall Rating / 5
      2 Awards

      The natural way to bottle feed and sterilize

      The set includes two 9-ounce bottles, two 4-ounce bottles, two soothing pacifiers, one bottle brush, and one microwave sterilizer. The sterilizer can sterilize four bottles in just two minutes. The Set is meant for children from 0-3M age. See all benefits

      Philips Avent Essentials Set

      Philips Avent Essentials Set

        The natural way to bottle feed and sterilize

        • Natural
        Bottle brush with curved brush head for easy cleaning

        Bottle brush with curved brush head for easy cleaning

        Specially curved brush head and molded handle-tip reach the corners of all wide neck bottles, nipples and feeding products for thorough cleaning.

        Holds six Philips Avent bottles

        Holds six Philips Avent bottles

        Despite its small size, it is the only microwave sterilizer that is designed to fit 6 Philips Avent bottles. Whereas most microwave sterilizers will only fit 4 bottles, the Philips Avent Microwave Sterilizer allows you to sterilize a full day's worth of bottles in one go. It is also suitable for sterilizing breast pumps.

        Just add water, load and place in the microwave

        Just add water, load and place in the microwave

        Just add water, load and place in the microwave for as little as 2 minutes. The exact length of the cycle will depend on the wattage of your microwave: 2 min at 1100-1850 Watt, 4 min at 850-1000 Watt, 6 min at 500-850 Watt.

        Orthodontic, symmetrical collapsible nipple

        Orthodontic, symmetrical collapsible nipple

        Philips Avent flat, drop-shaped symmetrical nipples respect the natural development of your baby's palate, teeth and gums, even if the pacifier ends upside-down in the mouth.

        One piece, silicone Soothie pacifier helps calm babies

        One piece, silicone Soothie pacifier helps calm babies

        Used by medical professionals to calm newborns. Hospital grade silicone one piece construction, highly durable.

        Technical Specifications

        • Material

          Bottle
          BPA free*

        • What is included

          Bottle brush
          1  pcs
          Silicone pacifier
          2  pcs
          Microwave steam sterilizer
          1  pcs
          Baby bottle
          4  pcs

        • Bottle

          Material
          BPA free*

        • Design

          Bottle design
          • Wide neck
          • Ergonomic shape

        • Ease of use

          Bottle use
          • Easy to assemble
          • Easy to clean
          • Easy to hold

        • Development stages

          Stages
          0 - 6 months

        • Functions

          Anti-colic valve
          Advanced anti-colic system
          Latch on
          • Easy combine breast and bottle
          • Natural latch on
          Nipple
          • Unique comfort petals
          • Extra soft and flexible teat

        • Features

          Can be sterilized
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011

