The natural way to bottle feed and sterilize
The set includes two 9-ounce bottles, two 4-ounce bottles, two soothing pacifiers, one bottle brush, and one microwave sterilizer. The sterilizer can sterilize four bottles in just two minutes. The Set is meant for children from 0-3M age. See all benefits
Specially curved brush head and molded handle-tip reach the corners of all wide neck bottles, nipples and feeding products for thorough cleaning.
Despite its small size, it is the only microwave sterilizer that is designed to fit 6 Philips Avent bottles. Whereas most microwave sterilizers will only fit 4 bottles, the Philips Avent Microwave Sterilizer allows you to sterilize a full day's worth of bottles in one go. It is also suitable for sterilizing breast pumps.
Just add water, load and place in the microwave for as little as 2 minutes. The exact length of the cycle will depend on the wattage of your microwave: 2 min at 1100-1850 Watt, 4 min at 850-1000 Watt, 6 min at 500-850 Watt.
Philips Avent flat, drop-shaped symmetrical nipples respect the natural development of your baby's palate, teeth and gums, even if the pacifier ends upside-down in the mouth.
Used by medical professionals to calm newborns. Hospital grade silicone one piece construction, highly durable.
