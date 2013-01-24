Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$

Search terms

EN
FR
1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 30 day return guarantee

    • Free shipping on orders over $50

    • Free return

    Baby monitors & thermometers

    Philips Avent

    Digital Video Baby Monitor

    SCD600/10
    Avent
    Overall Rating / 5
    Avent
    • Always close to your baby Always close to your baby Always close to your baby
      -{discount-value}

      Philips Avent Digital Video Baby Monitor

      SCD600/10
      Overall Rating / 5

      Always close to your baby

      The Philips AVENT SCD600/10 makes you see and hear your baby with the latest technology in baby video monitoring

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Philips Avent Digital Video Baby Monitor

      Always close to your baby

      The Philips AVENT SCD600/10 makes you see and hear your baby with the latest technology in baby video monitoring

      Always close to your baby

      The Philips AVENT SCD600/10 makes you see and hear your baby with the latest technology in baby video monitoring

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Philips Avent Digital Video Baby Monitor

      Always close to your baby

      The Philips AVENT SCD600/10 makes you see and hear your baby with the latest technology in baby video monitoring

      Similar products

      See all baby-monitors

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Digital Video Baby Monitor

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Always close to your baby

        Crystal clear vision with digital baby monitor

        Automatic channel selection for a private connection

        Automatic channel selection for a private connection

        Maintain a secure and reassuring connection to your baby at all times with easy to use digital video technology

        Infra-red night vision for round the clock monitoring

        Infra-red night vision for round the clock monitoring

        Infra-red night vision enabling you to see your baby round the clock

        Cordless and portable parent unit

        Cordless and portable parent unit

        Rechargeable parent unit allows you move around your home whilst still staying close to your baby.

        Automatic screen activation with brightness & volume control

        Automatic screen activation with brightness & volume control

        Automatic screen activation when a noise is detected in your baby`s room. Volume and brightness control enable easy viewing of your child.

        Digital link confirmation and sound level lights

        Digital link confirmation and sound level lights

        Digital link confirmation for extra reassurance you are connected to your baby with sound level lights.

        High resolution 2.4" / 61mm colour screen

        High resolution 2.4" / 61mm colour screen

        Easy monitoring of you baby with the high resolution digital quality colour screen

        Soothing lullabies & nightlight

        Soothing lullabies & nightlight

        Three soothing lullabies and nightlight to help sooth your baby to sleep

        Easy to position camera

        Easy to position camera

        This Philips Avent baby monitor has an easy to position camera to make sure you get the best view of your child

        Technical Specifications

        • Power

          Power supply
          120 V (US)

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Frequency band
          2.4 Ghz
          Automatic channel selection
          Yes

        • Accessories

          Belt clip
          The belt clip provides hands-free convenience and mobility.
          User manual
          Yes
          Quick start guide
          Yes

        • Convenience

          Battery low indication
          Yes
          Power on indication
          Yes
          Volume control
          Yes
          Auto out of range warning
          Yes
          Sound-level lights
          Yes
          Battery charging indication
          Yes
          Night light
          Yes

        • Development stages

          Stages
          • 0 - 6 months
          • 6 - 12 months

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Extended warranty on selected products

            Easy access to product support

            Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns, exchanges & replacements
            About Philips
            Contact Philips