    Baby monitors & thermometers

    Philips Avent

    Digital Video Baby Monitor

    SCD603/10
    Avent
      The essential connection to your baby

      The baby monitor SCD603 enables you to maintain a secure connection with your baby at all times. As well as perfect sound quality, you can now also see your baby. With a range up to 150meter, this monitor is fully portable and easy to use.

        The essential connection to your baby

        See and hear your baby from anywhere in your home

        • 2.4" color screen
        Automatic infra-red night vision

        Automatic infra-red night vision

        The infra-red night vision automatically switches on in the dark

        Range up to 150 meter*

        Range up to 150 meter*

        * Indoor range up to 30 meter, Outdoor range up to 150 meter

        Wall mountable baby unit

        Wall mountable baby unit

        Wall mountable baby unit for optimal positioning

        Backup battery function in case of power failure

        Backup battery function in the baby unit, so you stay connected incase of power failure

        Rechargeable parent unit

        Rechargeable parent unit for convenience around the home

        Remotely select your lullabies

        Remotely select your lullabies to gently soothe your child to sleep

        Soft baby nightlight

        Soft baby nightlight to calm your little one

        Voice activation mode

        The self-activating screen and volume will switch on when your baby starts crying

        Technical Specifications

        • Features

          Digital Video Technology
          Yes
          Video LCD Screen
          2,4' colour
          Range up to
          150 meters
          Automatic channel selection
          Yes
          Perfect Clear Sound
          Yes
          Sound activation light
          5x
          Overnight use without charging
          Yes
          Low power indication and alert
          Yes
          Connection indicator and alert
          Yes
          Sound level lights
          Yes
          Volume muting and control
          Yes
          Menu Style
          Text
          # Languages
          1
          Voice activation screen
          Yes
          Auto control night vision
          Yes
          Brightness control
          Yes
          Battery back-up function
          Yes
          Hand Held Parent Unit
          Yes
          Rechargeable Parent Unit
          Yes
          Belt Clip
          Yes
          Neck Cord accessory
          Yes
          Wall mountable
          Yes
          Nightlight
          Yes
          Lullabies
          Yes

        • Power

          Power supply
          220 - 240  V
          Power supply
          120 V (US)

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Frequency band
          2.4 Ghz
          Automatic channel selection
          Yes

        • Accessories

          Belt clip
          The belt clip provides hands-free convenience and mobility.
          User manual
          Yes
          Quick start guide
          Yes

        • Convenience

          Battery low indication
          Yes
          Battery charging indication
          Yes
          Power on indication
          Yes
          Auto out-of-range warning
          Yes
          Volume control
          Yes
          Sound-level lights
          Yes
          Night light
          Yes
          Wall mountable
          Yes

        • Development stages

          Stages
          • Pregnancy
          • 0 - 6 months
          • 6 - 12 months

