      Philips Avent DECT-baby monitor

      SCD730/86
      Overall Rating / 5

      The most reliable connection to your baby

      SCD730 DECT baby monitor provides complete comfort and reassurance at all times thanks to its crystal clear sound and variety of soothing and reassurance features. Your baby will love the starry night light projector! See all benefits

      Philips Avent DECT-baby monitor

      SCD730 DECT baby monitor provides complete comfort and reassurance at all times thanks to its crystal clear sound and variety of soothing and reassurance features. Your baby will love the starry night light projector! See all benefits

      SCD730 DECT baby monitor provides complete comfort and reassurance at all times thanks to its crystal clear sound and variety of soothing and reassurance features. Your baby will love the starry night light projector! See all benefits

      Philips Avent DECT-baby monitor

      SCD730 DECT baby monitor provides complete comfort and reassurance at all times thanks to its crystal clear sound and variety of soothing and reassurance features. Your baby will love the starry night light projector! See all benefits

        The most reliable connection to your baby

        100% private, with zero interference

        • 100% private, no interference
        • Crystal clear sound
        • Night time friendly mode
        • Starry night light projector
        DECT technology provides a secure and private connection, so you can be sure you are the only one listening in. It guarantees zero interference from any other transmitting devices- like other baby monitors, cordless phones and cell phones.

        The unique Smart ECO mode automatically minimizes the audio transmission and increases your battery time. The closer you are to your baby, the less power is needed for a perfect connection.

        *Indoor range up to 50m, outdoor range up to 330m.

        The convenient rechargeable parent unit will give you the freedom of cordless monitoring for up to 18 hours per charge.

        5 sound level lights indicate the level of sound in your baby's room even when the parent unit is muted. With the link indication you always know when your monitor is in range and connected. The parent unit will alert you when your monitor is out of range or when the power is low, helping you to make sure that you are always connected to your baby.

        Help soothe and calm your baby to sleep with the starry night light projection. Conveniently activated from the parent or baby unit.

        Personalize your alert settings and get notified by the silent and subtle vibration mode. Easily switch to night mode at the press of a button to dim the lights, display and sound.

        There is nothing like a gentle lullaby and a warm tranquil glow of a night light to calm a restless baby. Play one of the 5 relaxing tunes and switch on the night light from any room in the house. Help your baby to drift effortlessly back to sleep in no time.

        Sometimes all your baby needs is the soothing sound of your voice. With one click, this essential feature allows you to talk to your baby from anywhere in the house.

        As babies are not yet able to regulate their body temperature as well as you can, a slight fluctuation in climate can make them restless. The temperature sensor allows you to monitor the climate of your baby’s room, and set a customized alert if temperature changes.

        Crystal clear sound thanks to DECT technology

        DECT technology provides crystal clear sound, so you can hear every tiny giggle, gurgle, and hic-up with perfect clarity.

        Docking station for convenient charging

        Conveniently recharge your parent unit on the docking station. Place it in your bedroom for easy charging at night, or use it as a stand during the day.

        Technical Specifications

        • Features

          DECT Technology
          Yes
          Energy saving Smart ECO mode
          Yes
          Indoor range up to
          50m
          Outdoor range up to
          330m
          Know you are connected
          Yes, with LED alerts
          Sound activation lights
          5 LED lights
          Comforting night light
          Yes
          Soothing lullabies
          Yes
          Talkback function
          Yes
          Temperature sensor
          Yes
          Night time friendly mode
          Yes, dim display and sound
          Subtle vibration mode
          Yes
          Charging station
          Yes
          Starry night light projector
          Yes
          Battery and mains operated parent unit
          Yes
          Battery back-up function baby unit
          Yes

        • Convenience

          Auto out-of-range warning
          Yes
          Battery charging indication
          Yes
          Battery low indication
          Yes
          Microphone sensitivity control
          Yes
          Sound-level lights
          Yes
          Adjustable Volume
          Yes
          Brightness control
          Yes
          LCD screen
          Yes

        • Included

          Batteries
          2x AA Batteries
          Power adapter
          2x
          Baby unit
          Yes
          Parent unit
          Yes
          Charging stand
          Yes
          Belt clip
          Yes
          Batteries for baby unit
          No

        • Transmission

          Automatic channel selection
          Yes
          Frequency band
          DECT

        • Power

          Operating time parent unit
          Up to 18 hours
          Power Supply
          • 120 V (US)
          • 220 - 240 V
          Charging time parent unit
          Up to 10 hours

        • Technical specifications

          Operating temperature range
          0-40  °C

        • Logistic data

          F-box dimensions (W x H x D)
          220 x 156 x 94  mm

