Monitoring performance dependent upon Wi-Fi connection

Both, the monitor & app need to be connected to the internet. The monitor connects to the internet via Wi-Fi, which makes the performance of the monitor directly dependent upon the performance of your Wi-Fi connection. Please make sure the Philips Avent Smart baby monitor is located in close range of the Wi-Fi router, or use Wi-Fi repeater / powerline adapter with integrated Wi-Fi to boost the Wi-Fi signal near the monitor. Your smart device can be connected to the internet either via 3G, 4G or Wi-Fi, enabling you to watch over your little one from wherever you are.