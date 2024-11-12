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  • Lets your little one’s skin breathe
  • Lets your little one’s skin breathe
  • Lets your little one’s skin breathe
  • Lets your little one’s skin breathe
  • Lets your little one’s skin breathe
  • Lets your little one’s skin breathe

Discontinued

Philips Avent ultra airpacifier

SCF085/05

4.6
| (1612) Reviews | 97% recommend this product
Lets your little one’s skin breathe
Soothe with the comfort of air. The Philips Avent ultra air pacifier has extra-large airholes to keep your baby's skin dry. Available in various colors and designs.
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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by moms worldwide1

Extra-large airholes for more comfortable soothing

Lets your little one’s skin breathe

  • Lets your baby’s skin breathe

  • Orthodontic & BPA-Free

  • 2-pack

  • 0-6m

Lets baby’s skin breathe

Lets baby’s skin breathe

Extra-large airholes ventilate your baby's skin keeping it dryer while soothing.

Loved by babies worldwide*

Loved by babies worldwide*

When we asked moms how their little ones respond to our textured silicone nipples, on average 98% said that their baby accepts Philips Avent ultra soft and ultra air pacifiers.

Nipple made of 100% food-grade silicone

Nipple made of 100% food-grade silicone

We choose consciously for silicone material for our ultra soft and ultra air nipples, since it's a safe and inert material, widely used in medical applications, free of hazardous chemicals, endocrine active substances (e.g. BPA) and allergens.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.6

of 5

1612

Reviews

97%

recommend this product

12/11/2024

Canada

Canada

Very good

I recently tried the Philips Ultra Air Nighttime Pacifier (SCF376/18) for my baby, and Im truly impressed! The glow-in-the-dark button is such a thoughtful featureno more fumbling around in the dark to find the pacifier. It gives me peace of mind knowing I can quickly soothe my baby without needing to turn on any lights. The pacifier itself is lightweight, breathable, and gentle on my babys skin. My baby took to it instantly, which is a huge plus! Overall, its a fantastic product that makes nighttime routines so much easier. Highly recommended for all parents looking for a practical and comfortable pacifier!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ultra air SCF085/58 Pacifier

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ultra air SCF085/58 Pacifier

08/11/2024

Canada

Canada

Super cute

My son has super sensitive skin AND is super picky with the nipple type. These soothers fix both those issues. They're super breathable so he isn't getting those drool rashes anymore and has the perfect shape for his mouth. Plus the designs are soo cute

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ultra air SCF085/58 Pacifier

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ultra air SCF085/58 Pacifier

08/11/2024

Canada

Canada

Amazing pacifiers

Very nice pacifiers..not too hard for the baby..my baby is taking it very easily and in the first take..very nice product..i would recommend this over the others..

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ultra air SCF085/58 Pacifier

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ultra air SCF085/58 Pacifier

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 8,139 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2024. 

  1. 2016-2017 US consumer tests show an average of 98% teat acceptance of the textured Philips Avent teat used in our ultra air and ultra soft soothers.

  2. For hygiene reasons, replace pacifiers after 4 weeks of use