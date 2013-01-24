Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$

Search terms

EN
FR
1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 30 day return guarantee

    • Free shipping on orders over $50

    • Free return

    Pacifiers

    Philips Avent

    Night Time Pacifiers

    SCF123/17
    Avent
    Overall Rating / 5
    Avent
    • Glow in the dark Glow in the dark Glow in the dark
      -{discount-value}

      Philips Avent Night Time Pacifiers

      SCF123/17
      Overall Rating / 5

      Glow in the dark

      AVENT orthodontic, collapsible and symmetrical nipples respect the natural development of baby's palate, teeth and gums . All AVENT pacifiers are made of silicone and are taste and odour-free. Colours are subject to change. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Philips Avent Night Time Pacifiers

      Glow in the dark

      AVENT orthodontic, collapsible and symmetrical nipples respect the natural development of baby's palate, teeth and gums . All AVENT pacifiers are made of silicone and are taste and odour-free. Colours are subject to change. See all benefits

      Glow in the dark

      AVENT orthodontic, collapsible and symmetrical nipples respect the natural development of baby's palate, teeth and gums . All AVENT pacifiers are made of silicone and are taste and odour-free. Colours are subject to change. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Philips Avent Night Time Pacifiers

      Glow in the dark

      AVENT orthodontic, collapsible and symmetrical nipples respect the natural development of baby's palate, teeth and gums . All AVENT pacifiers are made of silicone and are taste and odour-free. Colours are subject to change. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all pacifiers

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Night Time Pacifiers

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Glow in the dark

        With unique glow in the dark handle.

        • 0-3m
        Security ring handle

        Security ring handle

        For easy removal of the Philips AVENT pacifier at any time

        Orthodontic, symmetrical collapsible nipple

        Orthodontic, symmetrical collapsible nipple

        Philips AVENT flat, drop-shaped symmetrical nipples respect the natural development of your baby's palate, teeth and gums, even if the pacifier ends upside-down in the mouth.

        User-friendly silicone nipples

        User-friendly silicone nipples

        The Philips AVENT silicone teat is taste and odor-free so it's more likely to be accepted by your baby. The silicone is smooth, transparent, easy to clean and it doesn't get sticky. The nipple is strong, long-lasting and won't become mis-shapen or discolored over time.

        Snap-on protective cap

        Snap-on protective cap

        To keep sterilized nipples hygienic

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          England
          Yes

        • What is included

          Silicone Pacifier
          2  pcs
          Snap-on protective cap
          2  pcs

        • Development stages

          Stages
          0 - 6 months

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Extended warranty on selected products

            Easy access to product support

            Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            About Philips
            Contact Philips