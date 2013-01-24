Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Orthodontic for maximum comfort
Philips Avent orthodontic, collapsible and symmetrical nipples respect the natural development of baby's palate, teeth and gums . All Philips Avent pacifiers are made of silicone and are taste and odor-free. Colors are subject to change. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Orthodontic for maximum comfort
Philips Avent orthodontic, collapsible and symmetrical nipples respect the natural development of baby's palate, teeth and gums . All Philips Avent pacifiers are made of silicone and are taste and odor-free. Colors are subject to change. See all benefits
Orthodontic for maximum comfort
Philips Avent orthodontic, collapsible and symmetrical nipples respect the natural development of baby's palate, teeth and gums . All Philips Avent pacifiers are made of silicone and are taste and odor-free. Colors are subject to change. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Orthodontic for maximum comfort
Philips Avent orthodontic, collapsible and symmetrical nipples respect the natural development of baby's palate, teeth and gums . All Philips Avent pacifiers are made of silicone and are taste and odor-free. Colors are subject to change. See all benefits