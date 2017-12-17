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  • Ideal for travel
  • Ideal for travel
  • Ideal for travel
  • Ideal for travel
  • Ideal for travel
  • Ideal for travel

Discontinued

Philips AventMilk powder dispenser

SCF135/18

3.9
| (24) Reviews | 81% recommend this product
Ideal for travel
This unit carries 3 pre-measured portions of milk powder in separate compartments. When you're ready to feed, just pour the powder into the feeding bottle of pre-boiled cooled water. Remove inner sections to use as a bowl or container.
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BPA Free

Ideal for travel

  • 3 doses

Inner part can be removed

Inner part can be removed

Inner part can be removed to convert into a handy snack cup

Holds enough powdered formula for three 260 ml/ 9 oz feeds

Holds enough powdered formula for three 260 ml/ 9 oz feeds

The Philips Avent milk powder dispenser holds 3 pre-measured doses of milk powder - ideal for travel

Entire dispenser sterilizable,microwavable & dishwasher safe

All parts can be sterilized, microwaved and are dishwasher safe for quick and easy cleaning

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.9

of 5

24

Reviews

81%

recommend this product

17/12/2017

US

US

Verified buyer

Love my purchase

It would be cool to have designs added. More color choices as well. Walmart only had blue or green. I really love my purchase because it's easy to use and fill.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF135/06 Milk powder dispenser

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF135/06 Milk powder dispenser

27/12/2016

US

US

Easy most convenient

I used this after having tried a different brand. Boy am i glad i found this product. The flap was easy to open and also locks tight so no spills of powder. I loved this product.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF135/06 Milk powder dispenser

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF135/06 Milk powder dispenser

24/02/2016

US

US

Excellent formula snack container

I received the Powder formula dispenser & snack up as a free sample. I liked the quality of this product. It holds a good amount of formula. One thing that is a pro & con is that it's hard to take the lid off. I almost feel as though my formula powder is going to fly all over the place when I finally open it. But, it's a sturdy piece, where I know it's not going to open up in the diaper bag. I recently used it traveling & kept in my suitcase & it stayed closed. I have other containers from other company's and they always spill open. so even though it's tough to open I am grateful. Plus, my lil one's hands can't open it if she tries playing with it. I like that I don't have to use it just for formula, I can put snacks in it as well. The center divider fits in very tightly but, once it is out, it's a perfect size. I have washed this in the dishwasher & by hand & it holds up very well I like the clean sleek grey color.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF135/18 Milk powder dispenser

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF135/18 Milk powder dispenser

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