2 year warranty
Discontinued
3 doses
Inner part can be removed to convert into a handy snack cup
The Philips Avent milk powder dispenser holds 3 pre-measured doses of milk powder - ideal for travel
All parts can be sterilized, microwaved and are dishwasher safe for quick and easy cleaning
3.9
of 5
24
Reviews
81%
recommend this product
Netty
17/12/2017
US
Verified buyer
Love my purchase
It would be cool to have designs added. More color choices as well. Walmart only had blue or green. I really love my purchase because it's easy to use and fill.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF135/06 Milk powder dispenser
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF135/06 Milk powder dispenser
Samxoxo
27/12/2016
US
Easy most convenient
I used this after having tried a different brand. Boy am i glad i found this product. The flap was easy to open and also locks tight so no spills of powder. I loved this product.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF135/06 Milk powder dispenser
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF135/06 Milk powder dispenser
TheresaFP
24/02/2016
US
Excellent formula snack container
I received the Powder formula dispenser & snack up as a free sample. I liked the quality of this product. It holds a good amount of formula. One thing that is a pro & con is that it's hard to take the lid off. I almost feel as though my formula powder is going to fly all over the place when I finally open it. But, it's a sturdy piece, where I know it's not going to open up in the diaper bag. I recently used it traveling & kept in my suitcase & it stayed closed. I have other containers from other company's and they always spill open. so even though it's tough to open I am grateful. Plus, my lil one's hands can't open it if she tries playing with it. I like that I don't have to use it just for formula, I can put snacks in it as well. The center divider fits in very tightly but, once it is out, it's a perfect size. I have washed this in the dishwasher & by hand & it holds up very well I like the clean sleek grey color.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF135/18 Milk powder dispenser
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF135/18 Milk powder dispenser