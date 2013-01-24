Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    SCF135/18
    Avent
    • Ideal for travel Ideal for travel Ideal for travel
      Philips Avent Milk powder dispenser

      SCF135/18
      Ideal for travel

      This unit carries 3 pre-measured portions of milk powder in separate compartments. When you're ready to feed, just pour the powder into the feeding bottle of pre-boiled cooled water. Remove inner sections to use as a bowl or container. See all benefits

      Ideal for travel

      Ideal for travel

      This unit carries 3 pre-measured portions of milk powder in separate compartments. When you're ready to feed, just pour the powder into the feeding bottle of pre-boiled cooled water. Remove inner sections to use as a bowl or container. See all benefits

      Ideal for travel

        Milk powder dispenser

        Ideal for travel

        BPA Free

        • 3 doses
        Inner part can be removed

        Inner part can be removed to convert into a handy snack cup

        Holds enough powdered formula for three 260 ml/ 9 oz feeds

        The Philips Avent milk powder dispenser holds 3 pre-measured doses of milk powder - ideal for travel

        Entire dispenser sterilizable,microwavable & dishwasher safe

        All parts can be sterilized, microwaved and are dishwasher safe for quick and easy cleaning

        Technical Specifications

        • Development stages

          Stages
          • 0 - 6 months
          • 0-6 months

        • Material

          BPA free*
          Yes

        • What is included

          Milk powder dispenser
          1  pcs

