    • Wider shape Wider shape Wider shape
      Wider shape

      Tempo liners are strong, wide-shaped and pre-formed to make filling and feeding easier. You enjoy the convenience of pre-sterilized, disposable liner for every feeding. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Tempo liners are strong, wide-shaped and pre-formed to make filling and feeding easier. You enjoy the convenience of pre-sterilized, disposable liner for every feeding.

      Wider shape

      Tempo liners are strong, wide-shaped and pre-formed to make filling and feeding easier. You enjoy the convenience of pre-sterilized, disposable liner for every feeding.

      Tempo liners are strong, wide-shaped and pre-formed to make filling and feeding easier. You enjoy the convenience of pre-sterilized, disposable liner for every feeding. See all benefits

        Wider shape

        Easier filling and feeding

        • 8ozx50
        Disposale system for convenience

        Disposale system for convenience

        Tempo liners allow you to enjoy the convenience of a pre-sterilized, disposable liner for every feed.

        Disposable system

        Disposable system

        Tempo liners are strong, wide-shaped and pre-formed to make filling and feeding easier. You enjoy the convenience of pre-sterilized, disposable liner for every feeding.

        Liner collapses for less air in baby's tummy

        Liner collapses for less air in baby's tummy

        Tempo Liners collapse as baby feeds, for less air in baby's tummy.

        Strong and leak free tempo liners

        Disposable tempo liners are strong and leak free

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          England
          Yes

        • What is included

          Pre-formed, pre-sterilized liner (240 ml/ 8 oz)
          50  pcs

        • Material

          BPA free*
          Yes

        • Development stages

          Stages
          • 0-6 months
          • 0 - 6 months

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

