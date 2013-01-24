Home
    Connects teat and feeding bottle
      Philips Avent Baby bottle screw rings

      SCF140/00

      Connects teat and feeding bottle

      Did you lose the screw ring of your feeding bottle or do you need an additional one? This replacement screw ring fits all Philips Avent Anti-colic, Classic and Classic+ bottles (not compatible with the Natural range).

      Connects teat and feeding bottle

      For Anti-colic, Classic and Classic+ bottles

      • Anti-colic & Classic+ bottles

      Easy renew your product with original Philips parts

      From time to time your product needs a facelift but it was never so easy like with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product. This all with guaranteed Philips quality.

      Technical Specifications

      • Replaceable part

        Fits product types
        • SCF625/01
        • SCF680/00
        • SCF680/04
        • SCF680/17
        • SCF680/18
        • SCF680/19
        • SCF680/27
        • SCF680/28
        • SCF680/37
        • SCF680/47
        • SCF680/49
        • SCF680/57
        • SCF680/61
        • SCF680/62
        • SCF680/63
        • SCF680/64
        • SCF680/67
        • SCF683/00
        • SCF683/07
        • SCF683/08
        • SCF683/17
        • SCF683/18
        • SCF683/19
        • SCF683/27
        • SCF683/28
        • SCF683/37
        • SCF683/38
        • SCF683/47
        • SCF683/57
        • SCF683/61
        • SCF683/62
        • SCF683/63
        • SCF683/66
        • SCF683/67
        • SCF686/00
        • SCF686/17
        • SCF686/18
        • SCF686/19
        • SCF686/27
        • SCF686/37
        • SCF686/47
        • SCF686/61
        • SCF660/04
        • SCF660/07
        • SCF660/10
        • SCF660/17
        • SCF660/18
        • SCF660/20
        • SCF660/27
        • SCF660/28
        • SCF660/99
        • SCF663/00
        • SCF663/04
        • SCF663/07
        • SCF663/10
        • SCF663/17
        • SCF663/18
        • SCF663/20
        • SCF663/27
        • SCF663/28
        • SCF663/37
        • SCF663/47
        • SCF666/10
        • SCF666/17
        • SCF666/18
        • SCF666/27
        Fits product type
        • SCF400/17
        • SCF400/27
        • SCF400/37
        • SCF400/47
        • SCF400/57
        • SCF401/37
        • SCF402/37
        • SCF403/17
        • SCF403/27
        • SCF403/37
        • SCF403/47
        • SCF403/57
        • SCF404/37
        • SCF404/57
        • SCF405/37
        • SCF405/57
        • SCF406/17
        • SCF406/27
        • SCF406/37
        • SCF407/11
        • SCF407/12
        • SCF407/31
        • SCF407/32
        • SCF407/33
        • SCF407/34
        • SCF407/35
        • SCF560/17
        • SCF560/27
        • SCF560/37
        • SCF560/47
        • SCF560/57
        • SCF561/37
        • SCF562/37
        • SCF563/17
        • SCF563/27
        • SCF563/37
        • SCF563/47
        • SCF563/57
        • SCF564/37
        • SCF565/37
        • SCF565/57
        • SCF566/17
        • SCF566/27
        • SCF566/37

