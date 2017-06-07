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Expert tips and inspiration

  • Treat delicate skin to the comfort of air
  • Treat delicate skin to the comfort of air
  • Treat delicate skin to the comfort of air
  • Treat delicate skin to the comfort of air
  • Treat delicate skin to the comfort of air
  • Treat delicate skin to the comfort of air
  • Treat delicate skin to the comfort of air
  • Treat delicate skin to the comfort of air

Discontinued

Philips AventFreeflow pacifiers

SCF178/27

4.1
| (38) Reviews | 83% recommend this product
Treat delicate skin to the comfort of air
Let your little one's skin breathe with the Philips Avent Freeflow pacifier. A curved shield with 6 air holes for extra airflow helps reduce skin irritation. Our orthodontic collapsible nipple respects your baby’s natural oral development.
See all benefits

Extra air holes let skin breathe

Treat delicate skin to the comfort of air

  • Soothe with the comfort of air

  • 6-18m

  • Orthodontic & BPA-Free

  • 2-pack

Extra air holes let your baby's skin breathe

Extra air holes let your baby's skin breathe

Skin needs to breathe, especially your little one's. Our shield has 6 air holes for extra airflow, designed to reduce skin irritation.

Designed for natural oral development

Designed for natural oral development

Our collapsible silicone nipple has a symmetrical shape that respects your baby's palate, teeth and gums as he or she grows.

Made at our award-winning site in the UK

Made at our award-winning site in the UK

You can be sure that your little one's comfort is in good hands. This pacifier was made at our award-winning site in the UK.*

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.1

of 5

38

Reviews

83%

recommend this product

2

07/06/2017

US

US

Verified buyer

Soothing for babies and adults

[Employee of philipsglobal] We love the free flow paci's and they are the only ones our daughter will use. Highly recommended!

This review was made for SCF178/28 Freeflow Pacifier 6-18m, 2 pack

This review was made for SCF178/28 Freeflow Pacifier 6-18m, 2 pack

16/03/2016

US

US

Easy to clean

Received this pacifier as a sample and was impressed with it! It seemed cleaner from the way it was designed and less spots for biofilms to form. I also really liked the handle and found myself using it quite a bit. Baby likes the pacifier shape too.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF178/23 Freeflow pacifiers

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF178/23 Freeflow pacifiers

11/03/2016

US

US

Easy to use!

I recieved a free sample of this product in exchange for my honest opinion. I loved these pacifiers and so did my son! He was able to suck them without the constant dropping we have with other pacifiers. Would definitely purchase with my own money!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF178/28 Freeflow Pacifier 6-18m, 2 pack

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF178/28 Freeflow Pacifier 6-18m, 2 pack

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Disclaimers

  1. No 1 global pacifier brand

  2. For hygiene reasons, replace pacifiers after 4 weeks of use

  3. Our range supports moms and babies at every development stage

  4. 2014 Manufacturer of the Year