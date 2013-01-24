Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$

Search terms

EN
FR
1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 30 day return guarantee

    • Free shipping on orders over $50

    • Free return

    Pacifiers

    AVENT Advanced orthodontic pacifiers

    SCF184/64
    AVENT
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Designed to help healthy oral development Designed to help healthy oral development Designed to help healthy oral development
      -{discount-value}

      AVENT Advanced orthodontic pacifiers

      SCF184/64

      Designed to help healthy oral development

      Philips AVENT advanced orthodontic teat is designed to help healthy oral development. All our pacifiers are made from silicone and are taste and odor-free. Colors are subject to change.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      AVENT Advanced orthodontic pacifiers

      Designed to help healthy oral development

      Philips AVENT advanced orthodontic teat is designed to help healthy oral development. All our pacifiers are made from silicone and are taste and odor-free. Colors are subject to change.

      Designed to help healthy oral development

      Philips AVENT advanced orthodontic teat is designed to help healthy oral development. All our pacifiers are made from silicone and are taste and odor-free. Colors are subject to change.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      AVENT Advanced orthodontic pacifiers

      Designed to help healthy oral development

      Philips AVENT advanced orthodontic teat is designed to help healthy oral development. All our pacifiers are made from silicone and are taste and odor-free. Colors are subject to change.

      Similar products

      See all pacifiers

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Advanced orthodontic pacifiers

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Designed to help healthy oral development

        Developed with leading orthodontist Dr. Hagemann

        • 6-18m
        Shaped nipple

        Shaped nipple

        The nipple is shaped to let baby's tongue remain in natural position.

        Snap on hygienic cap

        Snap on hygienic cap

        To keep sterilized nipples hygienic.

        Unique "wings"

        Unique "wings"

        Advanced orthodontic teat with unique wings that minimizes pressure on gums and developing teeth. The wings make the teat wider so that the pressure that is caused by baby's suckling is distributed more evenly resulting in less pressure per tooth.

        User-friendly silicone nipples

        User-friendly silicone nipples

        The Philips AVENT silicone teat is taste and odor-free so it's more likely to be accepted by your baby. The silicone is smooth, transparent, easy to clean and it doesn't get sticky. The nipple is strong, long-lasting and won't become mis-shapen or discolored over time.

        Can be sterilized

        Can be sterilized

        Dishwasher Safe

        Dishwasher Safe

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          Germany
          Yes

        • What is included

          Silicone pacifier
          1  pcs
          Snap-on hygienic cap
          1  pcs

        • Features

          Can be sterilized
          Yes
          BPA-Free
          Yes
          Helps to comfort your baby
          Yes
          Hygienic cap
          Yes
          Minimalizes pressure on gums
          Yes

        • Development stages

          Stages
          6-18 months

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • Do Not Tie Pacifier Around Child's Neck As It Presents A Strangulation Danger.

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Extended warranty on selected products

            Easy access to product support

            Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            About Philips
            Contact Philips