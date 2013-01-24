Search terms
Promotes natural suckling and bonding
The Philips Avent Soothie is used by medical professionals to calm newborns in hospitals nationwide. It’s made of BPA-free*, medical grade silicone, and it has a unique one-piece design that’s easy to clean. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Trusted by medical professionals to calm newborns, Soothies are distributed in hospitals nationwide.
Our collapsible silicone nipple has a symmetrical shape that respects your baby's palate, teeth and gums as he or she grows.
Soothies have a unique one-piece design that lets you place your finger in the nipple, so you can bond with your baby by helping him or her suckle. They are also available in a cute bear shape.
Keeping your little one's Soothies and pacifiers clean is easy. Simply put them in your sterilizer or submerge in boiling water.
Soothie is sold with snuggle, a plush toy that helps babies find, hold and love their Soothies. The Soothie and plush toy detach so the parts can easily be cleaned separately.
What is included
Safety
Hygiene