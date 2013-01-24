Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    Pacifier distributed in Hospitals. BPA-Free
      Philips Avent Soothie pacifier

      SCF190/06
      Overall Rating / 5

      Pacifier distributed in Hospitals. BPA-Free

      Over 2,000 hospitals in the US give newborns the Philips AVENT Soothie SCF190/01 pacifier, which are sized and shaped for baby's developing mouth. Its one-piece construction adheres to the American Academy of Pediatric guidelines. See all benefits

        Pacifier distributed in Hospitals. BPA-Free

        Used by medical professionals to calm newborns

        • 0-3m
        • Orthodontic & BPA-Free
        • 2-pack

        0% BPA Product

        This product contains 0% BPA

        Promotes natural development of teeth and gums

        Specially designed to ensure natural development of baby teeth and gums

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          USA
          Yes

        • What is included

          Silicone Pacifier
          2  pcs

        • Features

          Can be sterilized
          Yes
          BPA-Free
          Yes
          Helps to comfort your baby
          Yes
          Medical grade silicone
          Yes
          One-piece construction
          Yes

        • Development stages

          Stages
          0-3 months

            • Do not tie pacifier around child's neck as it presents a strangulation danger.

