Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Orthodontic for maximum comfort
Philips Avent orthodontic, collapsible and symmetrical nipples respect the natural development of baby's palate, teeth and gums . All Philips Avent pacifiers are made of silicone and are taste and odor-free. Colors are subject to change.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Orthodontic for maximum comfort
Philips Avent orthodontic, collapsible and symmetrical nipples respect the natural development of baby's palate, teeth and gums . All Philips Avent pacifiers are made of silicone and are taste and odor-free. Colors are subject to change.
Orthodontic for maximum comfort
Philips Avent orthodontic, collapsible and symmetrical nipples respect the natural development of baby's palate, teeth and gums . All Philips Avent pacifiers are made of silicone and are taste and odor-free. Colors are subject to change.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Orthodontic for maximum comfort
Philips Avent orthodontic, collapsible and symmetrical nipples respect the natural development of baby's palate, teeth and gums . All Philips Avent pacifiers are made of silicone and are taste and odor-free. Colors are subject to change.
Fashion Pacifiers
Philips shop price
Total:
For easy removal of the Philips Avent pacifier at any time
Philips Avent flat, drop-shaped symmetrical nipples respect the natural development of your baby's palate, teeth and gums, even if the pacifier ends upside-down in the mouth.
Country of origin
Development stages
What is included
What is included
Features